महाराष्ट्र की मदर टेरेसा:1500 हजार बच्चों की इस मां को मिला पद्मश्री, पेट भरने के लिए ट्रेन में मांगी भीख और खाई चिता की रोटियां

पुणे42 मिनट पहले
सिंधुताई के आश्रम में बच्चों को 'अनाथ' कहना वर्जित है। बच्चे उन्हें ताई(मां) कहकर पुकारते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिंधुताई के आश्रम में बच्चों को 'अनाथ' कहना वर्जित है। बच्चे उन्हें ताई(मां) कहकर पुकारते हैं।

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर देश के सर्वोच्च नागरिक पुरस्कार यानी पद्म पुरस्कारों की घोषणा की गई। इसमें सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सिंधुताई सपकाल भी शामिल हैं। बेघर बच्चों की देखरेख करने वाली सिंधुताई के लिए कहा जाता है कि इनके 1500 बच्चे, 150 से ज्यादा बहुएं और 300 से ज्यादा दामाद हैं। सिंधु ताई ने अपनी जिंदगी अनाथ बच्चों की सेवा में गुजारी और बन गईं महाराष्ट्र की 'मदर टेरेसा'।

सिंधुताई को गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या के मौके पर पद्मश्री देने की घोषणा हुई है।
सिंधुताई को गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या के मौके पर पद्मश्री देने की घोषणा हुई है।

अनाथ बच्चों का पेट भरने के लिए उन्होंने सड़कों पर भीख तक मांगी। पद्मश्री पुरस्कार मिलने पर सिंधुताई ने कहा-यह पुरस्कार मेरे सहयोगियों और मेरे बच्चों का है। उन्होंने लोगों से आनाथ बच्चों को अपनाने की अपील की है।

पुणे समेत महाराष्ट्र के अलग-अलग शहरों में सिंधुताई के 6 बाल आश्रम हैं।
पुणे समेत महाराष्ट्र के अलग-अलग शहरों में सिंधुताई के 6 बाल आश्रम हैं।

रोटी का किया धन्यवाद
सिंधुताई ने कहा-'मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि आज मेरा जीवन अपने चरमोत्कर्ष पर पहुंच गया है। मेरे बच्चे बहुत खुश हैं। लेकिन अतीत को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। मैं अतीत को पीछे छोड़ अब बच्चों के वर्तमान को सवारने का काम कर रही हूं। आप(मीडिया) का सहियोग हमेशा मुझे मिलता रहा। आपकी मदद से मुझे यह दुनिया जान रही है।' ताई ने आगे कहा,'मेरी प्रेरणा, मेरी भूख और मेरी रोटी है। मैं इस रोटी का धन्यवाद करता हूं क्योंकि इसी के लिए लोगों ने मेरा उस समय साथ दिया, जब मेरी जेब में के भी पैसे नहीं थे। यह पुरस्कार मेरे उन बच्चों के लिए हैं जिन्होंने मुझे जीने की ताकत दी।'

सिंधुताई की 150 से ज्यादा बहुएं और 300 से ज्यादा दामाद हैं।
सिंधुताई की 150 से ज्यादा बहुएं और 300 से ज्यादा दामाद हैं।

ट्रेन में भीख मांगी, श्मशान घाट से चिता की रोटी खाई
महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा जिले के एक सामान्य गोपालक परिवार में सिंधुताई सपकाल का जन्म 14 नवंबर, 1948 को हुआ था। रूढ़िवादी परिवार होने के कारण सिंधुताई को चौथी क्लास में स्कूल छोड़ना पड़ा। 10 साल की उम्र में 20 साल के व्यक्ति से शादी हुई। कुछ साल बाद वह गर्भवती हो गई। लेकिन 9 महीने की गर्भवती को मरने के लिए छोड़ दिया। पति ने नौवें महीने में पेट में लात मारी, बेहोशी की हालत में गायों के बीच एक बेटी को जन्म दिया। अपने हाथ से अपनी नाल काटी। इन सब बातों ने उन्हें अंदर तक झकझोर दिया। उन्होंने आत्महत्या करने की भी बात भी सोची। बेघर होने के बाद अपना पेट भरने के लिए ट्रेन में भीख मांगी। इतना ही नहीं कभी-कभी श्मशान घाट में चिता की रोटी भी खाई।

सिंधुताई को महाराष्ट्र की मदर टेरेसा भी कहा जाता है।
सिंधुताई को महाराष्ट्र की मदर टेरेसा भी कहा जाता है।

ऐसे मिली बेघर बच्चों को घर देने की प्रेरणा
घर से निकाले जाने के बाद एक दिन रेलवे स्टेशन पर सिंधुताई को एक बच्चा पड़ा मिला। यहीं से उन्हें बेसहारा बच्चों की सहायता करने की प्रेरणा मिली। इसके बाद शुरू हुआ एक अंतहीन सिलसिला, जो आज महाराष्ट्र की 6 बड़ी समाजसेवी संस्थाओं में तब्दील हो चुका है। इन संस्थाओं में 1500 से ज्यादा बेसहारा बच्चे एक परिवार की तरह रहते हैं। सिंधुताई की संस्था में 'अनाथ' शब्द का इस्तेमाल वर्जित है। बच्चे उन्हें ताई (मां) कहकर बुलाते हैं। इन आश्रमों में विधवा महिलाओं को भी आसरा मिलता है। वे खाना बनाने से लेकर बच्चों की देखरेख का काम करती हैं।

सिंधुताई कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में भी शामिल हो चुकी हैं।
सिंधुताई कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में भी शामिल हो चुकी हैं।

सिंधुताई को 700 से ज्यादा पुरस्कार मिले
पद्मश्री सिंधुताई को अब तक 700 से ज्यादा सम्मान से नवाजा जा चुका है। उन्हें अब तक मिले सम्मान से जो भी रकम मिली, वह भी उन्होंने बच्चों के पालन पोषण में खर्च कर दी। सिंधुताई को D Y Patil Institute की तरफ से डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि भी दी गई है। सिंधुताई के जीवन पर बनी एक मराठी फिल्म 'मी सिंधुताई सपकाल' साल 2010 में रिलीज हुई थी और इसे 54वें लंदन फिल्म फेस्टिवल में भी दिखाया गई थी।

