रिहायशी इमारत को होटल बनाने का आरोप:सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने वापस ली, हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को दी गई थी चुनौती

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान सोनू के वकील अमोघ सिंह ने दावा किया था कि शक्ति सागर इमारत में ऐसा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान सोनू के वकील अमोघ सिंह ने दावा किया था कि शक्ति सागर इमारत में ऐसा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया।

अवैध निर्माण पर BMC द्वारा तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई का नोटिस मिलने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाने वाले अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने अपनी याचिका वापस ले ली है। सूद बीएमसी के पास दिए गए अपने ज्ञापन पर फैसले का इंतजार करेंगे। उनके वकील मुकुल रोहतगी ने कोर्ट को बताया- सोनू ने बीएमसी के सामने अपना पक्ष विस्तार से रखा है। उनके निर्णय की प्रतीक्षा करेंगे।

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने कुछ दिनों पहले एक्टर सोनू सूद की वह याचिका खारिज कर दी, जिसमें उन्होंने बृहन्मुंबई महानगर पालिका (BMC) का तोड़फोड़ का नोटिस खारिज करने की मांग की थी। BMC का आरोप है कि सोनू ने एक रिहायशी इमारत में दो बार अवैध निर्माण करके उसे होटल के रूप में बदला। सूद हाईकोर्ट के इसी फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे थे। इससे पहले पिछले महीने सोनू की याचिका सिटी सिविल कोर्ट ने भी खारिज की थी।

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस पृथ्वीराज चह्वाण की सिंगल बेंच ने सोनू की अर्जी को महाराष्ट्र रीजनल टाउन प्लानिंग एक्ट की धारा 53 के तहत गलत पाया था। इस केस की सुनवाई में BMC ने सोनू को आदतन अपराधी भी कहा था। नोटिस पिछले साल अक्टूबर में भेजा गया था। BMC ने सोनू के खिलाफ जुहू पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है।

यह जुहू स्थित छह मंजिला शक्ति सागर बिल्डिंग है। सोनू सूद पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने इस रिहायशी इमारत को बिना कानूनी मंजूरी के हाेटल के रूप में बदला।
यह जुहू स्थित छह मंजिला शक्ति सागर बिल्डिंग है। सोनू सूद पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने इस रिहायशी इमारत को बिना कानूनी मंजूरी के हाेटल के रूप में बदला।

सूद का दावा- अवैध निर्माण नहीं किया

इससे पहले हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान सोनू के वकील अमोघ सिंह ने दावा किया था कि शक्ति सागर इमारत में ऐसा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया, जिसमें ‌BMC से अनुमति लेना जरूरी हो। सिर्फ वही बदलाव किए गए हैं जिनकी महाराष्ट्र क्षेत्रीय और नगर नियोजन (MRTP) अधिनियम के तहत अनुमति जरूरी है।

