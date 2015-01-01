पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेतन नहीं मिलने से था निराश:स्टेट ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट के कर्मचारी ने लगाई फांसी, सुसाइड नोट में उद्धव सरकार को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

मुंबई20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार की सुबह मनोज का शव फंदे से लटका हुआ मिला। कमरे से पुलिस को एक सुसाइड नोट(बाएं) मिला है।

महाराष्ट्र राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम (MSRTC) के एक कर्मचारी ने सोमवार को जलगांव में सुसाइड कर लिया। अब पुलिस को उसका नोट बरामद हुआ है, जिसमें उसने अपनी मौत के लिए राज्य सरकार और स्टेट ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।

कर्मचारी के निधन के बाद उनके परिजनों ने अभी तक शव का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं किया है। उनका कहना जब तक निगम अधिकारी नहीं आते और उन्हें आश्वस्त नहीं करते तब तक वे शव का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करेंगे।

कम सैलरी से डिप्रेशन में था कर्मचारी
जलगांव पुलिस के मुताबिक, सोमवार की सुबह उसका शव फंदे से लटका मिला। मृतक कर्मचारी की पहचान कुसुम्बा निवासी मनोज अनिल चौधरी (30 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। वह जलगांव डिपो में ड्राइवर के रूप कार्यरत था। सुसाइड नोट के मुताबिक, कम सैलरी और अनियमितताओं के कारण पिछले कुछ दिनों से वह डिप्रेशन में था।

सुसाइड नोट में यह लिखा
सोमवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे उसका शव पंखे से लटकता मिला। कमरे से बरामद सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है,'मैं आत्महत्या कर रहा हूं क्योंकि मैं एसटी निगम में कम वेतन और अनियमितताओं से तंग आ चुका हूं। इसके लिए एसटी निगम और हमारे मराठी लोगों की ठाकरे सरकार (शिवसेना) जिम्मेदार है। मेरे परिवार का इससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। मेरे जाने के बाद संगठनों को मेरे परिवार को पीएफ और एलआईसी का पैसा दिलाने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए।

दीपावली से पहले लंबित वेतन देने का किया ऐलान

इस घटना का सबसे दुखद पहलू यह है कि मनोज के निधन के कुछ घंटे बाद महाराष्ट्र राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम (MSRTC) के कर्मचारियों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए राज्य सरकार ने सोमवार को उनका दो महीने का लंबित वेतन दिवाली से पहले देने का निर्णय लिया। एमएसआरटीसी के कर्मचारियों को कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण सेवाएं रद्द रहने के कारण पिछले तीन महीने से वेतन का भुगतान नहीं किया जा सका है। राज्य के परिवहन मंत्री अनिल परब ने एक प्रेसवार्ता में कहा कि कर्मचारियों का एक महीने का वेतन आज (सोमवार को) जारी कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, '' दूसरे महीने के वेतन का भुगतान भी दिवाली से पहले किया जाएगा।'' इस बीच, एमएसआरटीसी कर्मचारी यूनियन ने सोमवार को दावा किया कि दो कर्मचारियों ने वेतन का भुगतान नहीं होने के चलते आत्महत्या जैसा कदम उठा लिया है। वहीं, परब ने इस पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कर्मचारियों से अपील की वे आत्महत्या जैसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाएं।

