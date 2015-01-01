पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनसे नेताओं की दबंगई:बुलढाणा में ऑफिस में घुस की सब रजिस्ट्रार की पिटाई, स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने लगाया था रिश्वत लेने का आरोप

सब रजिस्टार की पिटाई का वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

महाराष्ट्र के बुलढाणा में महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना(मनसे) के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार की सुबह स्थानीय रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस में घुसकर एक अधिकारी को थप्पड़ रसीद कर दिया। यही नहीं उन्होंने कई जरुरी फाइल्स भी फाड़ डाली। डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से इस मामले में शिकायत दे दी गई है, लेकिन अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

पढ़ें: महाराष्ट्र में राजनीतिक हलचल:राज्यपाल और राज ठाकरे के बीच राजभवन में हुई मुलाकात, मनसे के प्रयासों से मुंबई में बिजली का बिल कम करवाने की दी जानकारी

सब रजिस्ट्रार पर रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप
इस घटना का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें मनसे जिलाध्यक्ष मदनराजे गायकवाड, सब रजिस्ट्रार महादेव कडसकर को थप्पड़ मारते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। महादेव के खिलाफ स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने मनसे पदाधिकारियों से शिकायत की थी कि सब रजिस्ट्रार उनसे काम के बदले में रिश्वत मांगता है और पैसे लेने के बाद भी काम नहीं करते हैं।

पढ़ें: महाराष्ट्र:औरंगाबाद के एक स्कूल में मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर की तोड़फोड़, मनमानी फीस वसूली थे नाराज

संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर मनसे नेता ने की पिटाई
इस बारे में जब पूछताछ के लिए मनसे जिलाध्यक्ष मदनराजे गायकवाड जब सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय पर गए तो उन्हें भी संतोष जनक जवाब नहीं मिला। इसी बीच गायकवाड़ ने अधिकारी की पिटाई कर दी है। गायकवाड़ ने कहा कि किसानों की समस्या को हल करने के लिए वे ऐसे कई मुकदमे अपने ऊपर दर्ज करवाने के लिए तैयार हैं।

