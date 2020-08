सुशांत सुसाइड केस:पटना से मुंबई केस ट्रांसफर करने की रिया की अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज फैसला सुनाएगा, सुशांत की बहन श्वेता ने कहा- सच सामने लाने में हमारी मदद करें

View this post on Instagram

It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT