पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gogi Aka Samay Shah Files Police Complaint After Unknown Gang Attacks Him

कलाकार को धमकी:'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' सीरियल के गोगी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बोरीवली पुलिस स्टेशन में केस हुआ दर्ज

मुंबई20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
18 साल के समय शाह कॉमेडी सीरियल 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में 'गोगी' का किरदार निभाते हैं।
  • एक्टर की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों को पकड़ने का प्रयास शुरू कर दिया है
  • समय शाह के परिजनों को भी उनकी जान का डर सता रहा है, वे चाहते हैं कि इस मामले में जल्द कार्रवाई हो

कॉमेडी सीरियल 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में गोगी का किरदार निभाने वाले समय शाह ने मुंबई के बोरीवली पुलिस स्टेशन में कुछ लड़कों के खिलाफ उन्हें धमकाने का केस दर्ज करवाया है।

एक्टर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया है कि कुछ दिन पहले शूटिंग से वापस लौटते समय उनकी सोसाइटी के बाहर कुछ लड़कों ने उन्हें रोका और भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां देते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे। समय ने मौके से ही स्थानीय पुलिस स्टेशन को फोन कर इसकी जानकारी दी। पुलिसकर्मी जब तक मौके पर पहुंचते लड़के वहां से फरार हो गए। जाते- जाते उन्होंने समय को 'तुझे देख लूंगा' की धमकी दी।

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए आरोपी
समय का आरोप है कि इस घटना के बाद से लगातार अलग-अलग लोग उनकी सोसाइटी के बाहर आकर उनके बारे में पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। किसी अनहोनी से बचने के लिए ही समय ने यह केस दर्ज करवाया है। समय के मुताबिक, उन्हें धमकाने वालों को वे पहचानते नहीं है, लेकिन उनकी तस्वीरें सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई हैं। पुलिस इसी वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर जांच को आगे बढ़ा रही है।

समय के मुताबिक, उनका घर फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर है और नीचे से गुजरने वाले लोगों की तेज आवाज आसानी से सुनी जा सकती है। पिछले 15 दिनों के दौरान उन्होंने तीन बार कुछ लड़कों को उनके घर के नीचे खड़े होकर उन्हें गालियां देते हुए सुना है।

परिजनों को भी सता रहा डर
समय की मां नीमा शाह ने बताया, "कोरोना के चलते समय के ड्राइवर यहां ना होने के कारण समय प्राइवेट कैब से आता जाता है। उसी के चलते उन्हें अपने बेटे की काफी चिंता है। हालांकि सीसीटीवी में चेहरे ठीक से ना दिखने की वजह से पुलिस ने अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कंप्लेंट दर्ज की है और अगली बार ऐसा होने पर उन्होंने पुलिस को तुरंत कॉल करने के लिए भी कहा है।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें