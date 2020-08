ट्रोल पर कार्रवाई:एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा को सोशल मीडिया में परेशान करने वाले शख्स को औरंगाबाद से गिरफ्तार किया गया

View this post on Instagram

Your actions have consequences. Many many thanks to the @mumbaipolice @cpmumbai and #CyberCrimeBranchMumbai for their support and promptness in this endeavor to clean up our online world. I hope this gives courage to those going through online harassment to take the necessary steps!

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 21, 2020 at 7:24am PDT