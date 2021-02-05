पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र:राज्य की एकमात्र निर्दलीय सांसद नवनीत कौर राणा को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली, शिवसेना पर लगाया आरोप

मुंबई
तेलुगू फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस ​नवनीत कौर राणा महाराष्ट्र के निर्दलीय विधायक रवि राणा की पत्नी हैं-फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेलुगू फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस ​नवनीत कौर राणा महाराष्ट्र के निर्दलीय विधायक रवि राणा की पत्नी हैं-फाइल फोटो।

राज्य की एकमात्र निर्दलीय सांसद और एक्ट्रेस नवनीत कौर राणा को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली है। खास यह है कि धमकी देने वाले ने शिवसेना का लोगों अपने लैटर में इस्तेमाल किया है। सांसद राणा ने इस मामले में दिल्ली के नॉर्थ एवेन्यू पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। बता दें कि नवनीत कौर राणा बजट सत्र में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली गईं थीं।

राणा ने शिवसेना पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप
राणा ने सोशल मीडिया में इस एफआईआर की कॉपी भी पोस्ट की है, जिसके अनुसार मामला 13 फरवरी को दर्ज हुआ है। इसमें नवनीत कौर राणा ने आरोप लगाया है,'आठ फरवरी को राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर मेरे भाषण के खिलाफ शिवसेना पार्टी के लेटरहेड पर अनजान पत्र के माध्यम से गालियों और अपशब्दों का प्रयोद करने हुए आठ दिन में माफी न मांगने पर मुझे और पति को जान से मारने की धमकी दी है।'

संजय राउत पर भी लगाया आरोप

FIR में सांसद नवनीत कौर ने कहा है कि हमें शक है कि शिवसेना के नेता संजय राउत और शिवसेना के पूर्व सांसद आनंदराव अडसुन ने यह पत्र भिजवाया है। ऐसे शब्द लोकतंत्र के लिए बिलकुल अच्छे नहीं हैं। सांसद ने बताया कि मुझे अभद्र शब्दों का प्रयोग करते हुए धमकी भरे फोनकॉल भी किए जा रहे हैं। यह किसी भी सामान्य महिला के खिलाफ गंभीर अपराध है।

तेलुगू फिल्मों की एक्ट्रेस रहीं हैं नवनीत

तेलुगू फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस ​नवनीत कौर राणा महाराष्ट्र के निर्दलीय विधायक रवि राणा की पत्नी हैं। दोनों ने एक सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में शादी की थी। शादी के बाद ही साल 2011 में नवनीत कौर ने अपने फिल्मी सफर को अलविदा कह दिया।

शिवसेना उम्मीदवार को हराया था

35 वर्षीय नवनीत कौर राणा ने साल 2019 में शिवसेना नेता और दो बार के सांसद आनंदराव अडसुल को 36,000 से अधिक मतों से हराया। उनके व्यापक प्रचार और ग्रामीण मतदाताओं के साथ जुड़ाव की वजह से वह इस चुनाव में जीत गई और शिवसेना के 71 वर्ष के ​इतिहास को बदल दिया।

