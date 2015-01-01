पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Truck Caught Fire After Hitting The High tension Wire In Akola, The Driver Kept Running The Truck For Several Kilometers.

सड़क पर दौड़ा बर्निंग ट्रक:अकोला में हाईटेंशन वायर से टकराने के बाद ट्रक में लगी आग, आग का गोला बने ट्रक को 3 किलोमीटर दौड़ाता रहा ड्राइवर

अकोला3 मिनट पहले
आग लगने के बाद कई किलोमीटर तक इसी तरह सड़क पर दौड़ता रहा ट्रक।

मंगलवार रात अकोला शहर की सड़कों पर एक बर्निंग ट्रक दौड़ता हुआ नजर आया। आग के गोले में बदल चुके इस ट्रक से बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था, लेकिन ड्राइवर ने अपनी जान की परवाह नहीं करते हुए इसे एक खाली मैदान तक पहुंचाया। अब ड्राइवर के इस प्रयास की खूब सरहाना हो रही है।

हाई टेंशन वायर से टकराने के बाद हुई दुर्घटना
घटना अकोला जिले के डाबकी रोड(डॉ बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर भीमनगर रोड) पर मंगलवार रात 8 बजे के आसपास हुई है। जांच में सामने आया है कि गन्ने से भरा ट्रक सड़क पर लटक रही हाई टेंशन वायर से टकरा गया था, जिसके बाद इसमें आग लग गई थी। इस घटना का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें ट्रक सड़क पर दौड़ता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। ट्रक जलते हुए तकरीबन तीन किलोमीटर दौड़ता रहा।

दमकल की गाड़ी के पहुंचने से पहले जला पूरा ट्रक
ग्राउंड में खड़े जलते ट्रक को देख स्थानीय लोगों ने शिवसेना के नगर सेवक शशिकांत चोपड़े को इसकी सूचना दी। वे बिना देर करते हुए मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों के साथ आग बुझाने का काम शुरू किया। हालांकि, इससे पहले की दमकल की गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंचती ट्रक जलकर खाक हो गया था।

