पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Theaters, Theaters And Multiplexes Will Re open With 50% Capacity In The State From November 5, SOP To Be Released Soon

महाराष्ट्र:5 नवंबर से राज्य में 50% क्षमता के साथ फिर से सिनेमाघर, थिएटर और मल्टीप्लेक्स खुलेंगे, जल्द जारी होगी एसओपी

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हालांकि, यह आदेश कंटेनमेंट जोन में आने वाले सिनेमाघरों पर लागू नहीं होंगे

7 महीने बाद राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार को नई गाइडलाइन जारी करते हुए 50 प्रतिशत क्षमता के साथ महाराष्ट्र में सिनेमाघर, थिएटर्स, ड्रामा थिएटरों और मल्टीप्लेक्स फिर से खोलने का आदेश दिया है। हालांकि, यह आदेश कंटेनमेंट जोन में आने वाले सिनेमाघरों पर लागू नहीं होंगे।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बुधवार को जारी एक आदेश में कहा है कि इस संबंध में जल्द ही कल्चरल अफेयर्स डिपार्टमेंट एक एसओपी जारी करेगा। माना जा रहा है कि कल्चरल डिपार्टमेंट सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी एसओपी को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपने नियम बनाएगा।

सिनेमाघरों को खोलने को लेकर यह है सेंट्रल की गाइडलाइन्स

राज्य में 16 लाख 92 हजार केस

महाराष्‍ट्र में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 16 लाख, 92 हजार, 693 केस सामने आए हैं, इसमें से 15 लाख 31 हजार 277 लोग इलाज के बाद ठीक हो चुकी हैं। राज्‍य में कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्‍या इस समय 1 लाख 17 हजार 168 है। कोरोना के कारण महाराष्‍ट्र में 44 हजार 248 लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें