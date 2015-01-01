पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • This Time 40 Percent Less Shopping Than Last Time, Customers Seen In The Market Breaking The Rules Of Social Distancing In Mumbai

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुंबई में फीकी दीपावली:पिछली बार की तुलना में इस बार 40 प्रतिशत कम हुई खरीदारी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम तोड़ते हुए नजर आए ग्राहक

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लॉकडाउन और कोरोना के खतरे के बावजूद मुंबई में लोग दीपावली की खरीदारी के दौरान नियम तोड़ते हुए नजर आये।

देश में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित मरीजों वाली मुंबई में दीपावली की रंगत फीकी नजर आ रही है। बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन और कोरोना के डर की वजह से इस बार पिछली बार की तुलना में 40 प्रतिशत कम खरीदारी हुई। हालांकि, कपड़े, गिफ्ट और बर्तन के मार्केट की अपेक्षा आभूषणों के बाजार में शुक्रवार को जमकर सोना और चांदी खरीदा गया है।

फेडरेशन ऑफ रिटेल ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन, मुंबई के अध्यक्ष वीरेन शाह ने बताया,'कोरोना की वजह से मुंबई में दीपावली की रौनक फीकी है। पिछली बार की तुलना में धनतेरस की सुबह तक 40 प्रतिशत कम कारोबार हुआ है। मुंबई में कोरोना का 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट होने के बावजूद लोग डरे हुए हैं और बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए नहीं आ रही हैं।

धनतेरस के मौके पर एक ज्वैलरी शॉप पर हार पसंद करती महिला।
धनतेरस के मौके पर एक ज्वैलरी शॉप पर हार पसंद करती महिला।

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग ने बाजार को पहुंचाया नुकसान

शाह ने आगे बताया, 'इस दीपावली पर लोग बाजार से ज्यादा ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग वेबसाइट से सामान खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। सभी बाजार सरकार ने खोल दिए हैं, लेकिन लोगों के अंदर का डर खत्म नहीं हुआ है। उल्टे उन्हें डराने का काम जारी है। कोई यह नहीं बता रहा कि दवाई कब तक आएगी, कितने लोगों में एंटी बॉडी बन गई है। हर व्यक्ति यह कह रहा है कि कोरोना की दूसरी वेव आएगी दीपावली के बाद। इसी वजह से लोग डर के कारण बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए नहीं निकल रहे हैं।'

मुंबई गिफ्ट के बाजार के लिए पूरे देश में प्रसिद्ध है।
मुंबई गिफ्ट के बाजार के लिए पूरे देश में प्रसिद्ध है।

कपड़े, आभूषण और गिफ्ट के लिए फेमस हैं मुंबई के बाजार

वीरेन शाह ने बताया,'रिटेल बाजार कितने का कारोबार पहले होता था और इस बार कितना हुआ इसका आंकड़ा न तो सरकार के पास होता है और न ही हमारे पास, लेकिन मैं यह कहूंगा कि इस बार पिछली बार की तुलना में आधा कारोबार हुआ है।' मुंबई देश की आर्थिक राजधानी है। यह कपड़ा, आभूषण, बर्तन, कंस्ट्रक्शन मटेरियल के लिए पूरे देश में प्रसिद्ध है।

मुंबई के भीड़ वाले बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते दिखे ग्राहक।
मुंबई के भीड़ वाले बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते दिखे ग्राहक।

ग्राहक लगातार तोड़ रहे हैं नियम

शाह ने बताया,'कोरोना को लेकर मुंबई के सभी बाजार राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन्स के हिसाब से चल रहे हैं। हर दुकान को सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही खोला जा रहा है। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। ग्राहक दुकानों में तो नियम के पालन करते नजर आ रहे हैं लेकिन बाहर सड़क पर घूमने के दौरान बेफिक्र हो जाते हैं और मुंबई में भीड़ तो आपको पता ही है।"

दादर में आभूषण की एक दुकान पर ग्राहक का इंतजार करता दुकानदार।
दादर में आभूषण की एक दुकान पर ग्राहक का इंतजार करता दुकानदार।

भारी पड़ सकती है लोगों पर लापरवाही

मलाड वेस्ट के रहने वाले विवेकानंद राय ने बताया कि बाजार में लोगों को देखकर लगता है, मानो कोरोना का डर ही खत्म हो गया हो। लोग बिना मास्क और बगैर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। यह लापरवाही लोगों पर भारी पड़ सकती है। कोरोना को देश में आये 8 महीने का समय हो गया है, इसलिए अब लोग इसे भूलने लगे हैं। जब कभी हम टीवी पर ऐड देखते हैं तो याद आता है कि कोरोना अभी है और इसकी दवाई नहीं आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें