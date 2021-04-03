पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र की घटना:नांदेड में चोरी के संदेह में 7 लोगों ने तीन को बनाया बंधक, हाथ और गले में रस्सी बांध जमकर पीटा

मुंबई21 मिनट पहले
आरोपियों ने इस मारपीट का वीडियो भी बनाया और उसे सोशल मीडिया में अपलोड कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपियों ने इस मारपीट का वीडियो भी बनाया और उसे सोशल मीडिया में अपलोड कर दिया।

महाराष्ट्र के नांदेड में चोरी के शक में तीन लोगों के गले में फंदा डालकर बुरी तरह से पिटाई का मामला सामने आया है। 27 जनवरी को हुई इस घटना का वीडियो बुधवार को सामने आया, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में 7 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

गुरुवार को एडिशनल एसपी निलेश मोरे ने बताया, '27 जनवरी की रात 8.30 बजे देगलूर नाका पर मोहम्मद वाजिद कुरैशी, मोहम्मद बाबू कुरैशी और उनके दोस्त अमीनुद्दीन खड़े थे। इसी दौरान कुछ बाइक पर अयूब मोहम्मद जान, अयूब जब्बार और मोहम्मद आमेर अपने 4 साथी के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और इन तीनों के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। आरोपियों ने पहले उनके हाथ और पांव बांधे और लकड़ी के डंडे से उनकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी।'

5 गिरफ्तार, दो अबतक फरार
निलेश मोरे ने आगे बताया कि जांच में सामने आया है कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच पुरानी रंजिश चल रही थी। आरोपियों ने इस मारपीट का वीडियो भी बनाया और उसे सोशल मीडिया में अपलोड कर दिया। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में अपनी ओर से 7 लोगों के खिलाफ अपहरण और मारपीट का केस दर्ज किया है। गुरुवार सुबह तक इस मामले में 5 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। दो अन्य कि तलाश जारी है।

चोरी के संदेह में पिटाई का आरोप
एक पीड़ित ने पुलिस को बताया कि उन्हें तकरीबन 6 घंटों तक बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और फावड़े से भी उनकी पिटाई की है। हालांकि, पुलिस इस बात की जांच कर रही है कि आखिर मारपीट के बावजूद पीड़ित पक्ष पुलिस स्टेशन क्यों नहीं गया। वहीं आरोपी पक्ष का कहना है कि तीनों साथ मिलकर एक घर में चोरी की कोशिश कर रहे थे, इसी दौरान उन्हें पकड़ा गया।

