महाराष्ट्र:छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के वंशज उदयनराजे बोले- उद्धव सरकार को शर्म आनी चाहिए, मराठा आरक्षण पर उनका रुख संदिग्ध

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की 13वीं पीढ़ी से आने वाले उदयन राजे भाजपा कोटे से राज्यसभा में सांसद हैं- फाइल फोटो।

मराठा आरक्षण की सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई अब 4 सप्ताह के लिए टल गई है। मंगलवार को हुई सुनवाई के दौरान महाराष्ट्र सरकार के वकील के उपस्थित नहीं होने के करण अदालत ने इसे आगे के लिए स्थानांतरित कर दिया था। अब इसी को लेकर भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद और छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के वंशज उदयनराजे भोसले ने कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

'मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार का रुख संदिग्ध'
बुधवार को उदयन राजे ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा मराठा आरक्षण को स्थगन दिए जाने के बाद मंगलवार को इसकी पहली बार सुनवाई होनी थी। लेकिन सरकारी वकील उपस्थित नहीं होने की वजह से कुछ समय के लिए मामले की सुनवाई टाल दी गई है। ऐसे में मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार गंभीर नहीं है यह स्पष्ट रूप से दिख रहा है। सरकार और वकीलों में कोई समन्वय नहीं है यह भी साबित होता है। इसलिए मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार का रुख संदिग्ध है।

'मराठा समाज के सब्र का बांध टूटता नजर आ रहा है'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'मराठा आरक्षण को स्थगित किए जाने के बाद 4 सप्ताह बीत गए हैं, फिर भी सरकार सुस्त है। आरक्षण का परिणाम नहीं आने की वजह से हजारों छात्रों के एडमिशन की समस्या बनी हुई है। सैकड़ों युवाओं की नौकरी का मुद्दा पेंडिंग पड़ा है। इसके बावजूद सरकार जाग नहीं रही है।'

उदयन ने कहा,'मराठा समाज को आरक्षण देने को लेकर सरकार का आखिर क्या रुख है ? सरकार तत्काल इसे स्पष्ट करे। मराठा समाज के सब्र का बांध टूटने का वक्त आ गया है। क्या सरकार सब्र के टूटने का इंतजार कर रही है? अगर सरकार ने मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया तो मराठा समाज सरकार को चैन से नहीं रहने देगा।' यह चेतावनी सांसद उदयनराजे भोसले ने ठाकरे सरकार को दी है।

'महाराष्ट्र सरकार को शर्म आनी चाहिए'
उन्होंने कहा,'इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने दशहरा सम्मेलन में मराठा समाज को आरक्षण देने के लिए कटिबद्ध होने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन लगता है कि मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार ने कोई दिशा तय नहीं की है। क्योंकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राज्य सरकार का पक्ष रखने वाले सरकारी वकील ही मौजूद नहीं थे। इसलिए कोर्ट ने कुछ समय के लिए मामले की सुनवाई टाल दी है। इस पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार को शर्म आनी चाहिए। अब सरकार तुरंत ठोस कदम उठाए नहीं तो मराठा समाज सरकार को सबक सिखाये बिना नहीं रहेगी।'

'डेढ़ महीने तक सो रही थी क्या सरकार'

उदयन ने आगे कहा, 'अगर सरकार चाहती है कि मराठा आरक्षण की सुनवाई संविधान पीठ करे तो डेढ़ महीने पहले यह मांग क्यों नहीं की गई? डेढ़ महीने का समय क्यों बर्बाद किया गया?

