  Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Govt Update; Covid Report Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan

सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन:बिना कोरोना नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट के दिल्ली, गोवा, राजस्थान और गुजरात के लोगों की महाराष्ट्र में होगी नो एंट्री, यह है नई SOP

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
प्लेन से आने वाली यात्रियों की कोरोना नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट संबंधित एअरपोर्ट पर चेक होगी।

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दिल्ली, गोवा, राजस्थान और गुजरात से आने वाले लोगों को अपनी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट साथ लाने का निर्देश दिया है। सोमवार को कोविड-19 को लेकर जारी एसओपी में राज्य सरकार की ओर से कहा गया है कि कोरोना की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बिना मुंबई में एंट्री नहीं होगी।

महाराष्ट्र के सभी प्रमुख एअरपोर्ट और रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट चेक करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है गई। एअरपोर्ट पर आने वाले यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट का सैंपल पिछले 72 घंटों में लिया होना चाहिए। वहीं रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले यात्रियों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट का सेंपल 96 घंटे पुराना होना चाहिए। अगर कोई यह रिपोर्ट लेकर नहीं आता है तो मुंबई या संबंधित एयरपोर्ट पर उसे अपने अपने खर्च पर RT-PCR टेस्ट कराना होगा। इसी के साथ उसे अपने रुकने का पता दर्ज करवाना होगा।

प्लेन से आने वालों के लिए एसओपी

  • दिल्ली, गोवा, एनसीआर, गुजरात और राजस्थान से आने वाले यात्रियों को आरटी-पीसीआर के नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट लेकर आना होगा। रिपोर्ट बोर्डिंग एयरपोर्ट पर चेक होगी। रिपोर्ट का सैंपल पिछले 72 घंटों में लिया होना चाहिए।
  • अगर टेस्ट की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट नहीं है तो मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर अपने खर्च पर आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट कराना होगा। सभी एयरपोर्ट पर कोविड टेस्टिंग केंद्रों की व्यवस्था होगी और यात्रियों को परीक्षण के लिए पैसे देने होंगे।
  • जिन यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट सकारात्मक आती है, उनसे संपर्क किया जाएगा और मौजूदा प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार इलाज किया जाएगा।
  • संबंधित नगर आयुक्त उसी के लिए नोडल अधिकारी होंगे और यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि उपरोक्त निर्देशों का सख्ती से पालन किया जाए।

ट्रेन से आने वालों के लिए नियम

  • दिल्ली एनसीआर, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र और गोवा से चलने वाले या वहां से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों के सभी यात्रियों को आरटी-पीसीआर नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट लानी पड़ेगी।
  • महाराष्ट्र में घुसने से ज्यादा से ज्यादा 96 घंटे पहले सैंपल लिया होना चाहिए। जिनके पास नेगेटिव आरटी-पीसीआर रिपोर्ट नहीं होगी उनका उस स्टेशन पर लक्षण और बुखार की जांच की जाएगी, जिनमें लक्षण नहीं होंगे उन्हें जाने दिया जाएगा।
  • वहीं जिनमें लक्षण होंगे उन्हें अलग करके एंटीजन टेस्ट किया जाएगा, एंटीजन टेस्ट नेगेटिव आने पर घर जाने दिया जाएगा। वहीं जो टेस्ट नहीं कराएंगे या पॉजिटिव आएंगे उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा। जहां अपने खर्च पर इलाज कराना होगा।

रोड के जरिए महाराष्ट्र में आने वालों को लेकर नियम

  • सीमावर्ती जिलों में दिल्ली एनसीआर, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा से आने वाले यात्रियों का राज्य की सीमा पर लक्षण और बुखार की जांच होगी।
  • जिनमें लक्षण नहीं होंगे उन्हें गंतव्य तक जाने दिया जाएगा। जिनमें लक्षण होंगे उन्हें वापस घर लौटने का विकल्प दिया जाएगा। जो लक्षणों के बाद भी अंदर आना चाहते हैं उन्हें एंटीजन टेस्ट कराना होगा। नेगेटिव आने पर आगे जाने दिया जाएगा।
  • वहीं जो टेस्ट नहीं कराएंगे या पॉजिटिव आएंगे उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा, जहां अपने खर्च पर इलाज कराना होगा।
