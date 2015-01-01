पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीआई पर निशाना:महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री असलम शेख ने कहा-सीबीआई पान की दुकान हो गई है, वे कहीं भी जाते हैं और केस दर्ज कर लेते हैं

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता असलम शेख मुंबई के गार्जियन मिनिस्टर भी हैं और अपने बेबाक बयानों के लिए जाने जाते हैं-फाइल फोटो।

गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक आदेश में कहा था कि सीबीआई को किसी भी मामले की जांच से पहले राज्य सरकार से अनुमति लेनी होगी। आठ राज्यों द्वारा सामान्य सहमति वापस लिए जाने के बाद कोर्ट ने यह फैसला दिया है। कोर्ट ने साफ किया कि ये प्रावधान संविधान के संघीय चरित्र के अनुरूप है।

पान की दुकान हुई सीबीआई
अब इस मामले को लेकर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री असलम शेख ने इसे लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। शेख ने कहा,'बीजेपी सरकार में सीबीआई पान की दुकान की तरह हो गई है। सीबीआई कहीं भी जाती है और किसी पर भी मामला दर्ज कर लेती है, खास तौर से नॉन-बीजेपी शासित राज्यों में यह हो रहा है।

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'यह (सीबीआई) मुख्यमंत्रियों और मंत्रियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती है। हम कोर्ट के आदेश का स्वागत करते हैं. अब कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद सरकार की मनमानी नहीं चलेगी।"

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसले में यह भी कहा
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा है कि दिल्ली विशेष पुलिस स्थापना अधिनियम के तहत वर्णित शक्तियों और अधिकार क्षेत्र के लिए सीबीआई को किसी भी मामले की जांच से पहले संबंधित राज्य सरकार से सहमति की आवश्यकता जरूरी है।

सुनवाई के दौरान न्यायमूर्ति एएम खानविल्कर और बीआर गवई की पीठ ने कहा, "इस प्रकार यह देखा जा सकता है कि धारा पांच केंद्र सरकार को राज्य से केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से परे डीएसपीई के सदस्यों की शक्तियों और अधिकार क्षेत्र का विस्तार करने में सक्षम बनाता है। हालांकि, ऐसा तब तक स्वीकार्य नहीं है जब तक कि कोई संबंधित राज्य डीएसपीई अधिनियम की धारा छह के तहत इस तरह के विस्तार को अपनी सहमति नहीं देता है।"

