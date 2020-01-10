पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र:चुनावी हलफनामे पर शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे को इनकम टैक्स का नोटिस, राकांपा अध्यक्ष बोले-केंद्र को मुझसे कुछ ज्यादा ही प्यार है

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
राकांपा प्रमुख मुंबई में आईटी विभाग के नोटिस पर पत्रकारों द्वारा पूछे सवाल का जवाब दे रहे थे-फाइल फोटो।
  • शरद पवार ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार उनके खिलाफ प्रोपगेंडा खड़ा कर रही है
  • निलंबित सांसदों के समर्थन में पवार एक दिन का अनशन करने वाले हैं

चुनावी हलफनामे को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी प्रमुख शरद पवार, महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे, उनके बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे और बारामती से राकांपा सांसद सुप्रिया सुले समेत कुछ अन्य राजनेताओं को आयकर विभाग का नोटिस मिला है। सोमवार को मुंबई में एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान राकांपा प्रमुख ने इसकी पुष्टि भी की है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार अपने राजनीतिक विरोधियों के खिलाफ इनकम टैक्स के नोटिस भिजवा कर उनके खिलाफ प्रोपगेंडा खड़ा कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे (केंद्र सरकार) उन्हें बहुत चाहती है।

पिछले कुछ महीनों से भारतीय जनता पार्टी और महाराष्ट्र सरकार के बीच तनाव जारी है। इस बीच ये नोटिस सामने आने के बाद अब फिर विवाद बढ़ना स्वाभाविक है। शरद पवार और शिवसेना की ओर से लगातार कृषि बिल का विरोध किया जा रहा है।

निलंबित सांसदों के समर्थन में एक दिन का उपवास
उन्होंने इस दौरान यह भी बताया कि राज्यसभा में बवाल के बाद निलंबित आठ सदस्यों के समर्थन में वह एक दिन का उपवास रखेंगे। ऐसा कर वह भी उनके आंदोलन में साथ देंगे। मुंबई में शरद पवार ने कहा, 'प्रदर्शन करने वाले सदस्यों के साथ मेरी एकजुटता है, इसलिए मैं कुछ भी नहीं खाऊंगा।'

मैंने ऐसे बिल पास होते नहीं देखा : पवार
राज्यसभा में बिल पास होने के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा- 'मैंने इस तरीके से कभी भी बिल पास होते हुए नहीं देखे। वे (सरकार) इन्हें जल्दी पास कराना चाहते थे, जबकि सदस्यों के इन्हें लेकर सवाल थे। शुरुआती तौर पर ऐसा ही लगता है कि वे चर्चा नहीं चाहते थे। जब सदस्यों को इस पर जवाब नहीं मिला, तभी वे सदन के वेल में आ गए थे।' उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा- 'इन सदस्यों को अपनी राय जाहिर करने को लेकर निलंबित किया गया। डिप्टी चेयरमैन ने नियमों को प्राथमिकता नहीं दी।'

सुशांत के मामले में लगातार चर्चा, किसानों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं
पवार ने आगे कहा, 'एक खुदकुशी के मामले (बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत) के बारे में तीन महीने तक बात की जाती है। अन्य मुद्दों को नजरअंदाज करना ठीक बात नहीं है। किसान भी आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं। सरकार को इस बात पर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए।'

