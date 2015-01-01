पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में हलचल:केंद्रीय मंत्री रावसाहब दानवे बोले- अगले दो-तीन महीने में महाराष्ट्र में फिर होगी भाजपा की सरकार

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय मंत्री राव साहब दानवे परभणी में एक कार्यकर्ता सम्मलेन को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने राज्य में सरकार बनाने की तैयारी कर ली है।

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय उपभोक्ता मामलों के राज्य मंत्री रावसाहेब दानवे पाटिल ने सोमवार को कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी, अगले दो से तीन महीनों में महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाएगी। इसके लिए पार्टी ने तैयारी भी की है। केंद्रीय मंत्री औरंगाबाद स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में अगले महीने होने वाले विधान परिषद चुनाव के लिए परभणी में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गए थे।

यहां भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, "भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को यह नहीं सोचना चाहिए कि हमारी सरकार महाराष्ट्र में अस्तित्व में नहीं आएगी। हम अगले दो-तीन महीनों में सरकार बनाएंगे। हमने इस पर काम किया है। हम (विधान परिषद) में होने वाले चुनावों के खत्म होने की प्रतीक्षा कर रहे हैं।"

आज इस बयान का खास महत्व
इसे संयोग ही कहें कि रावसाहब का यह बयान ठीक उस दिन आया है, जिस दिन आज से एक साल पहले एनसीपी नेता अजित पवार ने पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ मिलकर सरकार बनाई थी। हालांकि, यह सरकार सिर्फ 80 घंटे तक चली और दोनों को इस्तीफा देना पड़ा था।

ऐसे महाराष्ट्र में बनी तीन पार्टियों की सरकार
साल 2019 में महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना और बीजेपी ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा था। दोनों को बहुमत भी मिल गया था, लेकिन सीएम पद को लेकर शिवसेना का बीजेपी से टकराव हो गया। तकरीबन एक महीने की खींचतान के बाद शिवसेना ने बीजेपी का साथ छोड़ दिया था और कांग्रेस-एनसीपी के साथ मिलकर महा-विकास अघाड़ी गठबंधन की सरकार बनाई थी। तीनों पार्टियों के समर्थन से उद्धव ठाकरे राज्य के नए मुख्यमंत्री बने थे।

