सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट में सेंधमारी:उर्मिला मातोंडकर का इंस्टाग्राम पिछले 24 घंटे से है हैक, साइबर सेल ने शुरू की जांच

मुंबई2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुंबई पुलिस की साइबर सेल ने इस मामले की जांच के लिए एक टीम गठित की है।

कुछ दिनों पहले कांग्रेस छोड़ शिवसेना में शामिल हुई एक्ट्रेस उर्मिला मातोंडकर का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हैक हो गया है। 24 घंटे बीत जाने के बावजूद अभी तक यह रिकवर नहीं हुआ है। इसपर मौजूद सभी पोस्ट डिलीट नजर आ रहे हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने बुधवार को इस मामले की शिकायत मुंबई पुलिस की साइबर सेल में की है।

शिवसेना नेत्री की शिकायत को गंभीरता से लेते हुए गुरुवार को मुंबई पुलिस की साइबर सेल ने एक टीम इस मामले की जांच के लिए गठित की है। बता दें कि शिवसेना एक्ट्रेस को विधानपरिषद के माध्यम से सदन में एंट्री करवाना चाहती है।

फिलहाल इस अकाउंट पर कोई भी पोस्ट नजर नहीं आ रही है।
फिलहाल इस अकाउंट पर कोई भी पोस्ट नजर नहीं आ रही है।

एक्ट्रेस ने अपने दूसरे सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल के माध्यम से इसकी जानकारी सार्वजनिक की थी। उर्मिला ने अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट में कहा था,'मेरा इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हैक हो गया है। पहले उन्होंने प्रत्यक्ष संदेश भेजा और उसमें बताए गए कुछ चरणों का अनुसरण करने पर अकाउंट को प्रमाणित करने की बात की और उसके बाद अकाउंट हैक कर लिया। सच में।'

इसके बाद एक अन्य ट्वीट में अभिनेत्री ने बताया कि उन्होंने आकउंट हैक करने की प्राथिमिकी महाराष्ट्र साइबर अपराध प्रकोष्ठ में दर्ज करवा दी है। इसके साथ उर्मिला ने महिलाओं से ये भी गुजारिश की कि वो 'साइबर अपराधों' को हल्के में न लें।

मुंबई नार्थ से मिली थी हार

लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले यानी 27 मार्च 2019 को कांग्रेस में शामिल हुई उर्मिला ने मुंबई नार्थ सीट से चुनाव लड़ा था। हालांकि, कड़ी मेहनत के बावजूद एक्ट्रेस यह चुनाव हार गईं। जिसके बाद उन्होंने कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं पर सहयोग नहीं करने का आरोप लगाते हुए 10 सितंबर 2019 को पार्टी छोड़ दी थी। इसके एक साल दो महीने बाद अब एक्ट्रेस फिर से अपनी राजनीतिक पारी शिवसेना के साथ शुरू कर रही हैं।

राज्यपाल कोटे से होना है 12 सदस्यों का नामांकन

गवर्नर के कोटे से नामांकन के लिए 11 अन्य लोगों के नाम भी तीन पार्टी महा विकास अघाड़ी (MVA) सरकार ने भेजे हैं। राज्यपाल को अभी 12 नामों की सूची को मंजूरी देनी है। हाल ही में उन्होंने भाई-भतीजावाद और पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर (POK) के साथ मुंबई की तुलना करने के मुद्दे पर अभिनेत्री कंगना रनोट की आलोचना की थी। उर्मिला के शिवसेना में शामिल होने की अटकलें कई महीनों से लगाई जा रही थीं, लेकिन इसकी पुष्टि अब हुई है।

उर्मिला का फिल्मी करियर

4 फरवरी, 1974 को जन्मीं उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने फिल्मी जीवन कि शुरुआत एक बाल कलाकार के रूप मे 1980 की फिल्म 'कलयुग' से किया। अभिनेत्री के रूप मे वो पहली बार 1991 की फिल्म 'नरसिम्हा' मे आई। 1995 में रंगीला, 1997 में जुदाई और 1998 में सत्या में उर्मिला के अभिनय को बहुत सराहा गया, इन तीनों फिल्मों को फिल्मफेयर पुरस्कारों के लिये नामित किया गया।

