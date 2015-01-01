पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरवाले देखते रहे राह:दिवाली पर घर जा रही लड़की को प्रेमी ने जिंदा जलाया, 11 घंटे दर्द से तड़पती रही; इलाज के दौरान मौत

बीड26 मिनट पहले
युवती नांदेड़ जिले के शेलगांव की रहने वाली थी। शुक्रवार शाम को वह एक युवक के साथ पूणे से अपने घर के लिए निकली थी।
  • लड़की शुक्रवार रात एक युवक के साथ पुणे से नादेड़ अपने घर जा रही थी
  • शनिवार रात 3 बजे वारदात हुई, दोपहर 2 बजे हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया

महाराष्ट्र के बीड जिले में शनिवार को एक युवती को जिंदा जलाकर उसकी हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। युवती नांदेड़ जिले के शेलगांव की रहने वाली थी। शुक्रवार शाम वह एक युवक के साथ पुणे से अपने घर के लिए निकली थी। युवक देर रात 3 बजे उसे एक सुनसान इलाके में ले गया, जहां उस पर एसिड और पेट्रोल डालकर जला दिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि वारदात के 11 घंटे बाद दोपहर 2 बजे पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने यालंब घाट पहुंचकर लड़की को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। युवती पूरी तरह जल चुकी थी। आरोपी की पहचान अविनाश राजुरे के रूप में हुई है। फिलहाल, अब तक इसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मौत से पहले लड़की ने बयान दर्ज कराया था, लेकिन वो ज्यादा कुछ बता नहीं पाई। आरोपी के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 326A और 307 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

