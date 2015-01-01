पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केमिकल अग्निकांड:पुणे में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के प्रयास में जुटीं

पुणे5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आग फैक्ट्री के अंदरूनी हिस्से में लगी है, इसलिए इसे काबू करने में दिक्कत आ रही है।

पुणे के भोसरी इलाके में शनिवार को एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की 12 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंची हैं। आग के बाद फैक्ट्री से निकलने वाला धुंए को कई किलोमीटर दूर से देखा जा सकता है।

फायर ब्रिगेड से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यह आग लेवल 2 की है। फैक्ट्री के बंद होने के कारण किसी भी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई है। फैक्ट्री में बड़े पैमाने पर केमिकल स्टॉक होने के कारण आग ने रौद्र रूप धारण कर लिया है। इस फैक्ट्री के ठीक बगल में मौजूद कपड़े के गोदाम को भी इसमें नुकसान की जानकारी सामने आ रही है।

दमकल कर्मी लगातार आग बुझाने के प्रयास में जुटे हुए हैं।
शनिवार को छुट्टी का दिन होने के कारण जिस समय आग लगी फैक्ट्री में सिर्फ एक दर्जन लोग ही थे। सभी को सही समय पर बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। दमकल विभाग का कहना है कि फैक्ट्री के अन्दर के हिस्से में आग लगने के कारण इस पर काबू करने में थोड़ा समय लग सकता है।

दौंड में भी लगी थी ऐसी ही आग

कुछ महीने पहले दौंड इलाके के कुरकुंभ एमआईडीसी इलाके में स्थित एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में तेज धमाके के बाद भीषण आग लग गई थी। विस्फोट की आवाज करीब 5 किलोमीटर के दायरे में सुनाई दी थी। धमाके के बाद लगी आग ने फैक्ट्री के एक हिस्से को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया था। इस फैक्ट्री में मिथेनॉल और कॉस्टिक जैसे केमिकल बनाने का काम होता है। इसपर पूरी तरह से काबू पाने के लिए तकरीबन 24 घंटे का समय लगा था।

