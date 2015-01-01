पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोकना पड़ गया भारी:बीएमडब्लू कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था ऑटोरिक्शा वाला, रोकने पर गार्ड को पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जलाया

पुणे22 मिनट पहले
आग लगने के बाद जान बचाने के लिए युवक पास में बह रहे नाले में कूद गया। यह घटना मौके पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई।

पुणे से सटे पिंपरी चिंचवड़ में एक बेहद हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक ऑटो ड्राइवर को पेशाब करने से रोकना एक सुरक्षागार्ड को भारी पड़ा। नाराज ऑटो ड्राइवर ने गार्ड पर पेट्रोल छिड़कर उसे जिंदा जलाने का प्रयास किया। आरोप है कि ऑटो ड्राइवर एक प्राइवेट कंपनी के डायरेक्टर की कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था। इस घटना के बाद आरोपी ड्राइवर को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया है।

घायल सुरक्षा गार्ड की पहचान शंकर भगवान वाइकर (41) के रूप में हुई है। इस घटना में वह 30 प्रतिशत तक जल गया है। फिलहाल उसका एक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज जारी है। आरोपी रिक्शा चालक की पहचान महेंद्र बालू कदम (31) के रूप में हुई है। उसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

ऐसे अंजाम दी वारदात
इस घटना का एक सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सामने आया है। जिसमें आरोपी गार्ड को आग लगाकर भागता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। आग लगने के बाद गार्ड भागता हुआ सड़क किनारे बह रहे नाले में कूद जाता है और उसकी जान बच जाती है। पिंपरी पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, मंगलवार को आरोपी रिक्शा चालक महेंद्र बालू कदम गेट के पास कंपनी के मालिक की बीएमडब्ल्यू कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था। उसे ऐसा करता देख गार्ड ने उसे रोका और उसके साथ बहस शुरू हो गई।

गालीगलौज के बाद ऑटो रिक्शावाला वहां से चला तो गया, लेकिन कुछ घंटों बाद पेट्रोल भरा गैलन लेकर वहां पहुंचा और शंकर पर पेट्रोल छिड़ककर उसे आग के हवाले कर दिया।

