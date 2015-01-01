पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Pune
  • Sharad Pawar 80th Birthday Update | Portrait Of Nationalist Congress Party NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Goes Viral On Social Media

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

NCP प्रमुख का जन्मदिन:कार्यकर्ता ने पुणे में दीवार पर बनाई शरद पवार की तस्वीर, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तस्वीर को पुणे के वर्तमान नगरसेवक दीपक मानकर ने नानापेठ परिसर के एक बिल्डिंग की दीवार पर पेंटिंग के जरिए बनाई है।

राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी प्रमुख सह पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शरद पवार शनिवार को 80 साल के हो गए। उनके जन्मदिन पर NCP के एक कार्यकर्ता ने पुणे में दीवार पर उनकी तस्वीर बनायी है। यह तस्वीर महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के दौरान सतारा में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करने के दौरान की है। यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है।

इस तस्वीर को पुणे के वर्तमान नगरसेवक दीपक मानकर ने नानापेठ परिसर के एक बिल्डिंग की दीवार पर पेंटिंग के जरिए बनाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि शरद पवार के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर उनकी तरफ से ये एक छोटी सी भेंट है।

बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान शरद पवार सतारा में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान बारिश शुरू हो गई थी। बारिश के बीच शरद पवार ने मंच नहीं छोड़ा था और लोगों को संबोधित करते रहे थे। यह रैली लोकसभा उपचुनाव और विधानसभा चुनाव के उम्मीदवार के लिए आयोजित की गई थी। सतारा को एनसीपी का गढ़ भी माना जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में वसुंधरा के विरोधी रहे तिवाड़ी फिर भाजपा में शामिल, 2019 में कांग्रेस में चले गए थे - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें