पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुणे:घरवालों से झगड़ा कर घर से निकली 15 साल की नाबालिग का चार लोगों ने किया अपहरण, दो दिन तक करते रहे गैंगरेप; दो गिरफ्तार

पुणे15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के हड़पसर इलाके में एक नाबालिग का अपहरण कर दो दिन तक गैंगरेप करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने लड़की के परिजनों की शिकायत पर चार लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर दो को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। अन्य दो की तलाश के लिए हड़पसर पुलिस ने एक टीम गठित की है।

हड़पसर पुलिस स्टेशन से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, 27 अक्टूबर को बच्ची अपने घर के लोगों से नाराज होकर बाहर चली गई और देर रात तक जब नहीं लौटी तो परिजन शिकायत लेकर पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे। पुलिस ने इसमें अपहरण का केस दर्ज किया और नाबालिग की तलाश शुरू की।

ऐसे हुई दो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी
काफी तलाश के बाद नाबालिग पुणे के सासवड़ इलाके के एक घर से मिली। पूछताछ में उसने पुलिस को बताया कि उसे घर में बंधक बना कर रखा गया था और दो दिन से चार लोग रेप कर रहे थे। बच्ची चारों को पहचानती नहीं थी लेकिन आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरों के आधार पर इनकी पहचान हुई और शुक्रवार तड़के दो लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल आरोपियों की पहचान पुलिस ने सार्वजनिक नहीं की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें