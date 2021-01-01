पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोर्ड परीक्षा:70% सिलेबस पर 100% अंक तय, पांच से ज्यादा अंकों वाले प्रश्नों का बोझ हटाया

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • 25 की जगह 30 नंबर के होंगे वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न, जवाब देने अलग से ओएमआर शीट मिलेगी

कोरोना काल के बाद अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा का इस साल पैटर्न बदल जाएगा। बोर्ड ने 30 प्रतिशत सिलेबस घटा दिया। यानी 70 फीसदी कोर्स में से ही शत प्रतिशत अंक तय किए जाएंगे। इतना ही नहीं 5 अंक से ज्यादा के अंकों वाले प्रश्नों के दबाव भी इस साल बच्चों पर नहीं पड़ेगा।
बोर्ड परीक्षा संबंधी सारे बदलाव माशिमं भोपाल ने जारी करते हुए सभी जिला मुख्यालयों को अवगत करा दिया है। ताकि बदले हुए पैटर्न पर परीक्षा कराने के लिए अधिकारी पहले से मानसिक स्थिति बना ले। इधर, 10वीं व 12वीं के बदले पैटर्न को समझकर शिक्षा विभाग ने प्राचार्यों के माध्यम से बच्चों को भी इससे अवगत कराना शुरू करा दिया। अर्द्ध वार्षिक परीक्षा निपटते ही मॉडल प्रश्न पत्राें के आधार पर बच्चों को बदले हुए पैटर्न तैयारी कराना शुरू करा दी जाएगी।
वस्तुनिष्ठ के अंक बढ़ाए
कोरोना काल में पढ़ाई नहीं होने के कारण बोर्ड ने बच्चों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस साल वैकल्पिक प्रश्नों के अंक बढ़ाए हैं। इसके लिए अब तक तय 25 अंकों को इस साल 30 अंक कर दिए है।

कॉपियों का मूल्यांकन स्थानीय स्तर पर होगा
परीक्षा पैटर्न के साथ मूल्यांकन का तरीका भी बोर्ड ने बदलने का निर्णय लिया है। ओएमआर शीट के वैकल्पिक प्रश्नों का मूल्यांकन मुख्यालय भोपाल होगा। जबकि अन्य उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन स्थानीय स्तर पर करने की योजना बनाई है।
30 अप्रैल से होगी परीक्षा: माशिम भोपाल ने 30 अप्रैल से 18 मई तक बोर्ड परीक्षा तय किया है। इसमें 30 अप्रैल से 15 मई तक 10वीं की परीक्षा चलेगी। 12वीं की 1 से 18 मई तक होगी।

ओएमआर पर देना होगा वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों का जवाब
30 अंकों के वैकल्पिक प्रश्नों के उत्तर देने के लिए इस बार बच्चों को अलग से ओआरएम शीट मिलेगी। इस शीट पर सही विकल्प के सामने वाले गोले को पेंसिल से काले करके ही सवालों के उत्तर दिए जाना है। परीक्षा कोरोना काल में पैटर्न बदला है।
21 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे: बोर्ड की दसवीं व बाहरवीं में मिलाकर इस बार जिले के 21 हजार बच्चे परीक्षा देंगे। इसमें 10वी के 13 हजार और 12वी कक्षा के 8 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल है।

33 केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा शुरू
बोर्ड की मुख्य परीक्षा के पहले सोमवार से जिले में कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं की परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। 33 केंद्रों पर इस बार करीब 30 हजार बच्चे परीक्षा दे रहे है। ज्ञात रहे पिछले साल जिले में 43 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इस बार छात्र संख्या के आधार पर 10 केंद्र कम कर दिए है। वहीं परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क लगाकर और सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ परीक्षा हुई।

परीक्षार्थियों को आधे घंटे पहले परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना जरूरी, फिर 7.45 बजे के बाद नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश
बोर्ड ने दसवीं व बाहरवीं की परीक्षा कराने के लिए सुबह 8 बजे का समय तय किया है। लेकिन इस तय समय से बच्चों को आधा घंटे पहले पहुंचना अनिवार्य रहेगा। परीक्षा कक्ष में 7.45 बजे के बाद बच्चों को एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। क्योंकि परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट पहले ही बच्चों को उत्तर पुस्तिका व 5 मिनट पहले प्रश्न पत्र दे दिया जाएगा।

परीक्षा के बदले पैटर्न को लेकर बच्चों को तैयार करेंगे
^अर्द्ध वार्षिक परीक्षा के निपटते ही मुख्य परीक्षा के लिए तय नए पैटर्न के आधार पर बोर्ड कक्षा के बच्चों की तैयारी शुरू करा देंगे। ओएमआर शीट के माध्यम से जवाब देना सिखाने के साथ ही उनकी परीक्षा पैटर्न के आधार पर ही तैयारी कराई जाएगी। 30 प्रतिशत सिलेबस कम कर देने से बच्चों को फायदा मिलेगा।
- आदित्य नारायण मिश्रा, डीईओ अशोकनगर

