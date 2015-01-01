पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:108 सेवा पर नहीं लगा कॉल तो प्रसूता ने गांव में ही बच्ची को दिया जन्म, पेट दर्द होने से अस्पताल ले जाते समय मौत

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीएम के लिए नहीं पहुंचे डॉक्टर, आज होगा पीएम
  • जानिए, कितने संवेदनशील हैं हमारे जिले के प्रशासन पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी

जिले की ईसागढ़ अस्पताल में मानवीय संवेदनाएं को तार-तार करने का मामला मंगलवार को सामने आया। प्रसव के दौरान एक महिला की मौत के बाद उसका शव 12 घंटे तक प्रशासन, पुलिस और अस्पताल प्रबंधन नहीं करवा सका। देर शाम महिला के शव को जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया जा रहा है, जहां बुधवार की सुबह उसका पीएम किया जाएगा।

ईसागढ़ अस्पताल में मुनेश रजक ने घटना की पूरी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उनकी पत्नी सोनम निवासी तूमैन हाल निवासी इंदौर करीब 3 दिन पहले अपने जीजाजी महेश रजक निवासी ईसागढ़ के पाटखेड़ा गांव के यहां पर उसके साथ आई थी। मंगलवार की रात करीब 2 बजे उसकी पत्नी को प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर करीब 1 घंटे तक 108 नंबर पर फोन किया। लेकिन फोन नहीं लगा।

इसी बीच सोनम की डिलेवरी हो गई। सुबह प्रसव के बाद उसने लड़की को जन्म दिया, जो कि स्वस्थ है, लेकिन फिर भी जब दर्द बंद नहीं हुआ तो परिजन उसको ईसागढ़ अस्पताल निजी वाहन से ले जा रहे थे तभी रास्ते में उसकी मौत हो गई। सुबह 5 बजे मौत होने के बाद सोनम का शव पीएम हाउस में रखवा दिया गया। लेकिन इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे नायब तहसीलदार मस्तराम गुर्जर ने तीन डॉक्टरों के पैनल से पीएम कराने के लिए निर्देश दे दिए।

मामला गर्माया तो शव को जिला अस्पताल भेजा
इसके बाद पुलिस ने भी अपने कागजात तैयार किए, लेकिन शाम तक डॉक्टरों का कोरम पूरा नहीं होने से शव पीएम हाउस में ही पड़ा रहा। देर शाम जब भास्कर ने मामले को उठाया तो शव को जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया जा रहा है जहां सुबह डॉक्टरों का पैनल सोनम का पीएम करेगा।

नवविवाहिता माना, जबकि पहले से ही महिला का है तीन साल का लड़का
प्रशासन की तरफ से जांच करने पहुंचे नायब तहसीलदार ने नव विवाहिता मानते हुए साधारण प्रसव के बाद मौत होने पर तीन डॉक्टरों के पैनल से पीएम कराने के लिए लिख दिया। जबकि महिला का पहले से ही तीन साल का लड़का है। ईसागढ़ में महिला डॉक्टर पदस्थ नहीं है। ऐसे में जिला अस्पताल से महिला डॉक्टर की मांग की गई लेकिन कोई डॉक्टर ईसागढ़ नहीं पहुंची इसलिए महिला का पीएम नहीं हो सका।

प्रशासन, पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बीच घूमता रहा मामला

हमें लगा कि महिला नव विवाहिता है। इसलिए मामले को संदिग्ध मानते हुए तीन डॉक्टरों के पैनल से पीएम कराने के लिए लिखा था। पीएम कराने की जवाबदारी पुलिस की होती है।
मस्तराम गुर्जर, नायब तहसीलदार

हमने अस्पताल प्रबंधन को याद भी दिलाया कि डॉक्टरों को बुलाकर पीएम कराए। लेकिन शाम तक डॉक्टरों का कोरम पूरा नहीं हो सका। इसलिए पीएम नहीं हो सका।
रवि चौहान, थाना प्रभारी ईसागढ़।

दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक प्रशासन और पुलिस अपनी कागजी कार्रवाई में लगे रहे। महिला डॉक्टर ईसागढ़ में पदस्थ नहीं हैं। इसलिए जिला अस्पताल से डॉक्टर को भेजने के लिए संपर्क किया गया। डॉक्टर नहीं आईं इसलिए पीएम नहीं हो सका। शव को जिला अस्पताल भेजा जा रहा है जहां महिला का बुधवार को पोस्टमार्टम हो सकेगा।
धर्मेन्द्र धाकड़, बीएमओ अशोकनगर

