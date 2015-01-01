पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण बढ़ा:अक्टूबर में मिले थे 109 मरीज, 1 को चुनाव प्रचार थमा, तब से अब तक 6 दिन में मिले 39 पॉजिटिव

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना की रिपोर्ट आ रही निगेटिव, लेकिन संक्रमण और फेफड़ों में इन्फेक्शन से हो रही मौतें

कोविड-19 संक्रमण को लेकर जो पूर्वानुमान था अब वह सही होता जा रहा है। जिले में भले ही अक्टूबर में चुनावी सीजन में 109 पॉजिटिव केस आए लेकिन चुनाव निपटते ही संक्रमण के मामले में फिर बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। नवंबर के 6 दिन में 39 नए संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। इधर फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन और सांस लेने की तकलीफ से जिले में मृतकों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। चुनाव के बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेजी से बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। सितंबर माह में जहां कोरोना संक्रमण के 6 मौतों के साथ 268 मामले सामने आए थे। वहीं अक्टूबर में संक्रमण फैलने की रफ्तार पर अचानक ब्रेक लग गया। पूरे महीने में कोरोना के सिर्फ 109 मामले सामने आए। यहां तक जिले से गंभीर अवस्था में फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन और कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के लक्षण दिखे। लेकिन लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली। जबकि भोपाल या दूसरे महानगरों में पहुंचकर उक्त लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव निकली और समय पर इलाज न होने की वजह से कई लोगों की मौत भी हो गई। ऐसे हालत लगातार जिले में बन रहे हैं।

पिछले तीन महीनों में कोरोना संक्रमण पर एक नजर
तारीख मरीज मौत सैंपलों की संख्या स्वस्थ हुए
1 सितंबर 221 9 8485 155
1 अक्टूबर 489 15 15262 425
1 नवंबर 598 16 23817 557

मतदान के लिए इतने प्रबंध, इधर गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं
मतदान के लिए जहां हर मतदाता को मास्क के साथ सैनिटाइजर, स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था की तो वहीं दूसरी तरह आमजन की बिल्कुल भी फ्रिक नहीं है। इस लापरवाही के लिए लॉकडाउन में सख्ती बरतने वाले प्रशासन, पुलिस की टीम भी उतनी ही जिम्मेदार हैं।

12 घंटे में दो मौतें: वरिष्ठ पत्रकार की मौत, लेकिन रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव
जिला अस्पताल में 12 घंटों के भीतर दो मौतें इसी समस्या की वजह से हो चुकी हैं। शुक्रवार की सुबह शहर के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार पं. कृष्णमुरारी शर्मा का निधन भी सांस लेने में तकलीफ और लगातार ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने से हो गया। उनकी भी स्थानीय स्तर पर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली थी लेकिन सुबह कोविड संदिग्ध मानते हुए शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द न करते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मौजूदगी में अंतिम संस्कार पीपीई किट पहनकर उनके पुत्रों से कराया गया।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, लेकिन संदिग्ध अवस्था में भोपाल रेफर
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष उमेश रघुवंशी का बीते कुछ दिनों से स्वास्थ्य खराब चल रहा है। इस बीच उनकी कोरोना की जांचें दो बार निगेटिव भी निकली लेकिन कोविड-19 जैसे लक्षण होने पर और लगातार स्वास्थ्य खराब होने पर इलाज के लिए भोपाल रेफर किया गया है।
पलकटोरी फीडर के जेई निकले पॉजिटिव: पलकटोरी फीडर के जेई नरेंद्र प्रताप ठाकरे भी कोरोना संक्रमित निकले हैं। चुनाव के दौरान कई लोगों के संपर्क में उक्त अधिकारी आए हैं ऐसे में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।

ये है स्थिति... आप इन तीन मामलों से समझें कितनी भरोसेमंद हैं कोरोना की जांच रिपोर्ट
केस-1 : 1 अक्टूबर को पिपरई निवासी शीला देवी की कोरोना से भोपाल में मौत हुई थी। शुरूआत में उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली, इस दौरान फेफड़ों में इन्फेक्शन बढ़ता गया। यहां तक भोपाल में उनकी पहली रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली थी।
केस-2 : गुरुवार को जिला अस्पताल के आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती महिला विषम जैन उम्र करीब 50 साल की कोरोना रिपोर्ट ट्रूनेट मशीन पर निगेटिव निकली। लेकिन फेफड़ों में इन्फेक्शन और लगातार ऑक्सीजन लेवल गिरने के बाद उन्होंने शाम को इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।
केस-3 : दो दिन पहले वरिष्ठ पत्रकार पं कृष्णमुरारी शर्मा को ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने पर परिजनों ने इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया। उनकी स्थानीय स्तर पर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली लेकिन लक्षण कोरोना मरीज की तरह थे। इलाज के दौरान शुक्रवार की सुबह निधन हो गया।

