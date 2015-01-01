पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अशोकनगर विधानसभा:12.7% वोट बढ़े, इसलिए जज्जी का जलवा बरकरार, अशोकनगर में अाशा की टूटी आस

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के अशोकनगर विधानसभा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी मंगलवार को दूसरा चुनाव जीते। उन्होंने 78479 मत हासिल कर निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे को 14630 मतों से पराजित किया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को कुल 63849 मत मिले। पिछले तीन चुनाव लड़ चुके भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री जज्जी को दो चुनाव में जीत मिली। यह उनकी अब तक की सबसे बढ़ी जीत है। पिछले चुनाव में श्री जज्जी को 65750 वोट मिले थे। उल्लेखनीय है कि वर्ष 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 33 साल बाद श्री जज्जी की जीत से यह सीट कांग्रेस के खाते में गई थी। इस उपचुनाव में बसपा सहित अन्य 6 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई। बसपा प्रत्याशी स्ट्रोमविलिन भंडारी को 3373 ही मत मिल सके। जबकि अन्य 6 प्रत्याशियों को सिर्फ 2252 वोट ही मिल सके। वहीं नोटा को कुल 1482 वोट ही मिल सके। चुनाव के पहले कांग्रेस की जीत के कयास लगाए जा रहे थे। 17 वें राउंड के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे भी मतगणना स्थल से बाहर चली गईं।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम
संख्या प्रतिशत
1. जजपाल सिंह जज्जी भाजपा 78,479 52.52% जीते
2. आशा दोहरे कांग्रेस 63,849 42.73% निकटतम
3. स्ट्रोमविलिन टीआर बसपा 3373 2.26% जमानत जब्त
4. रमेशसेन्डो सुन्दरलाल सपाक्स 368 0.25% जमानत जब्त
5. आलोक निर्दलीय 124 0.08% जमानत जब्त
6. किसना अहिरवार निर्दलीय 154 0.1% जमानत जब्त
7. कोमल प्रसाद शाक्य निर्दलीय 257 0.17% जमानत जब्त
8. बुन्देल सिंह निर्दलीय 423 0.28% जमानत जब्त
9. मनोज कुमार भैयाजी निर्दलीय 926 0.62% जमानत जब्त
10. इनमें से कोई नहीं - 1,482 0.99%

22 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड कांग्रेस भाजपा अंतर
1 2868 3729 861
2 3128 4642 1514
3 2901 4487 1586
4 2830 3861 1031
5 3687 3473 214
6 3176 3575 399
7 3099 4175 1076
8 2986 3206 220
9 2810 3475 665
10 2219 4211 1992
11 3755 2868 887
12 3231 3178 53
13 3016 2742 274
14 3280 3947 667
15 3508 3453 55
16 2391 3594 1203
17 2419 3601 1182
18 3298 3796 498
19 2748 3883 1135
20 2685 2576 109
21 2268 3857 1589
22 970 1476 506
डाक 576 674 98
कुल 63849 78479 14630

दो चुनाव में भाजपा का वोट प्रतिशत घटने के बाद बढ़ा
अशोकनगर विधानसभा में 2008 के चुनाव में भाजपा को 48.25% वोट मिला था जो वर्ष 2013 के चुनाव में 4.43% घटकर 43.82 हो गया। जबकि 2018 के चुनाव में फिर 3.37% घटकर 40.45% रह गया था। यानी दो चुनाव में अशोकनगर विधानसभा में भाजपा का वोट प्रतिशत 7.80% घटने के बाद इस बार पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में 12.07% बढ़ा है।

जो भी जनता का फैसला है मुझे स्वीकार है। हमारी तो पहली शुरुआत है। हमने मेहनत में कोई कमी नहीं की थी। हमें भी बहुत वोट मिले हैं, जनता का बहुत सहयोग मिला है उसके लिए सभी मतदाताओं को धन्यवाद। आशा दोहरे, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वियजी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओं, मैं आपके विधानसभा से विजयी प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर पूरा कराने के लिए जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं। 1.स्मार्ट सिटी-पुराने तरीके से अशोकनगर की बसाहट है। अशोकनगर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने की अधिक जरूरत है। शहर में व्यवस्थित पार्किंग, चौड़ी सड़कें, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, शापिंग कॉम्पलेक्स आदि बनाए जाएंगे। 2. कृषि महाविद्यालय: कृषि प्रधान जिला है। जहां अभी भी पारंपरिक तरीके से खेती की जा रही है। कृषि महाविद्यालय खुलने के बाद सबसे अधिक लाभ जिले के युवाओं को मिलेगा। 3. सिंचाई : विधानसभा में कई गांव ऐसे हैं जहां किसानों की जमीन सिंचित नहीं है। ऐसे क्षेत्रों को चिन्हित कर सिंचाई के लिए प्रोजेक्ट तैयार कराएंगे जिससे खेती को किसान लाभ का धंधा बना सकें। (जजपाल सिंह जज्जी)

