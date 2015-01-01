पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरसे, कुल्हाड़ी से हमला:पाइप पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाने के कारण विवाद खूनी संघर्ष में दोनों पक्षों के 15 लोग घायल

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • विवाद में 2 बच्चे भी घायल, दोनों पक्षों ने लगाए एक दूसरे पर आरोप

चंदेरी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम नडेरी में रास्ते पर डले पाइप के ऊपर से ट्रैक्टर निकालने को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि एक दूसरे पर फरसे, कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया। इस विवाद में 15 लोग घायल हो गए। विवाद में 2 बच्चे भी घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने एक पक्ष की रिपोर्ट पर 307 का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। अस्पताल में भर्ती पहले पक्ष के बबलू पुत्र कृपाल सिंह यादव 30 साल निवासी गडेरी ने बताया कि हमारा ट्रेक्टर सड़क से निकल रहा था। सड़क पर पाइप डले थे, लेकिन ट्रेक्टर के निकलने से पाइप टूटे नहीं। इसके बाद भी ये लोग हमारे साथ विवाद करने लगे। कमल सिंह, कल्ली, परमाल, अखिलेश, छत्रपाल, कृष्णपाल, चंचल ने शाम करीब 8 बजे बबलू पुत्र कृपाल सिंह, चार्ली राजा पुत्र रमेश यादव, हटे सिंह पुत्र संग्राम सिंह, चंद्रभान पुत्र रमेश यादव के ऊपर कुल्हाड़ी, फरसे से हमला कर दिया। दूसरे पक्ष के कमल सिंह पुत्र हरप्रसाद पाल ने बताया कि पाइप पर ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया था और दूसरा पाइप देने की बोल कर चले गए थे लेकिन बाद में यह लौट कर आए और हमारे साथ फरसा कुल्हाड़ी लाठी से मारपीट करने लगे। इस हमले में चंचल (13), बिन्नो राजा (14), परमाल सिंह (27), कल्याण सिंह (45), छत्रपाल (22) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। वहीं चंदेरी अस्पताल में रामकैलाश पाल, वीर भान पुत्र राम सिंह, मीराबाई, कुसुम बाई, कृष्णा पाल चल रहा है। हमारे साथ मारपीट भूपेंद्र यादव, संग्राम, सोनू, कृपाल, रमेश, बबलू, मंझले, हल्के, वकील, चंद्रभान, भूरा, चार्ली, हटे सिंह, बबलू, शेर सिंह आदि ने की। पहले पक्ष के चार्ली राजा की रिपोर्ट पर धारा 307, 147, 148, 149, 336 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से भी प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है।

