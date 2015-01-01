पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंगावली विधानसभा:16.66% वोट बढ़े, तीसरी बार बृजेंद्र पर भरोसा, मुंगावली में कन्हई अपने रास्ते

मुंगावली3 घंटे पहले
मुंगावली विधानसभा में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी बृजेन्द्र सिंह यादव ने ढाई साल में तीसरी बार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़कर तीसरी जीत दर्ज की। श्री यादव को 83153 मत हासिल कर कांग्रेस के कन्हईराम लोधी को 21469 मतों से पराजित किया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 61684 वोट मिले। श्री यादव की यह जीत उनके तीन चुनावों में सबसे बड़ी जीत है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2018 चुनाव में 55346 वोट उनको मिले थे। उपचुनाव के इस मुकाबले में कुल 13 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। इनमें से बसपा प्रत्याशी के अलावा अन्य 10 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हुई। बसपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. वीरेन्द्र शर्मा को 2474 वोट मिले। जबकि अन्य 10 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को 1998 ही वोट मिल सके। मुंगावली में नोटा को 1330 वोट मिले हैं। मतगणना के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नहीं आए। इधर जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त नजर आए पूर्व मंत्री सचिन यादव जो मुंगावली विधानसभा प्रभारी रहे वे मतगणना स्थल से बाहर चंदेरी विधायक गोपाल सिंह चौहान के नजर आए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी से बातचीत नहीं हो सकी।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम
संख्या प्रतिशत
1. बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव भाजपा 83,153 55.2% जीते
2. कन्हईराम लोधी कांग्रेस 61684 40.95% निकटतम
3. डॉ. वीरेन्द्र शर्मा बसपा 2474 1.64% जमानत जब्त
4. जितेंद्र सिंह सपाक्स 176 0.12% जमानत जब्त
5. देवेंद्र सिंह लो‍धी सपा 169 0.11% जमानत जब्त
6. भरत सिंह यादव रावंपा 124 0.08% जमानत जब्त
7. ओमप्रकाश रि. एसडीएम निर्दलीय 80 0.05% जमानत जब्त
8. गेंदराज सिंह निर्दलीय 69 0.05% जमानत जब्त
9. बलराम निर्दलीय 80 0.05% जमानत जब्त
10. भान सिंह सेहरिया निर्दलीय 136 0.08% जमानत जब्त
11. शत्रुधन लोधी निर्दलीय 136 0.09% जमानत जब्त
12. सावित्री लोधी निर्दलीय 268 0.18% जमानत जब्त
13. श्रेयांश जैन निर्दलीय 779 0.52% जमानत जब्त
14. इनमें से कोई नहीं - 1330 0.88%

21 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड कांग्रेस भाजपा अंतर
1 1550 6931 5381
2 3236 3697 461
3 2872 3231 359
4 3765 4192 427
5 2781 4457 1676
6 4209 2889 1320
7 2988 4799 1811
8 4160 3265 895
9 2313 3312 999
10 2602 4251 1649
11 2594 3428 834
12 3745 3063 682
13 2633 4330 1697
14 2748 5609 2861
15 2796 4442 1646
16 2781 4195 1414
17 3459 3571 112
18 3059 4407 1348
19 3059 3887 828
20 2944 2634 310
21 652 1400 748
डाक 738 1163 425
कुल 61684 83153 21469

काउंटिंग में नहीं कन्हई राम
मुंगावली से कांग्रेस ने कन्हई राम लोधी को प्रत्याशी बनाया था। मतगणना के दिन मंगलवार को वे मतगणना स्थल अशोकनगर में नहीं आए। उनके नहीं आने की मतगणना स्थल पर चर्चा होती रही।

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वियजी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओं, मैं आपके विधानसभा मुंगावली से विजयी प्रत्याशी बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे मैं टूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर पूरा कराने के लिए जी जान से जुटने का वचन देता हूं। 1. सिंचाई: राजघाट लिफ्ट इरीगेशन योजना का लाभ अभी पूरे क्षेत्र को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। मेरी कोशिश रहेगी कि ऐसे गांव जहां सिंचाई की व्यवस्था नहीं है वहां इस योजना का लाभ किसानों को मिल सके। 2. शिक्षा: आने वाली पीढ़ी का निर्माण बेहतर शिक्षा से हो सकेगा। इसके लिए योजना तैयार की जाएगी कि ऐसे गांव जहां स्कूल की दूरी अधिक होने से बच्चे पढ़ाई से वंचित हैं वहां स्कूल खुलवाए जाएंगे। 3. स्वास्थ्य: ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहतर बनाने के लिए नई स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खोले जाएंगे। जहां पर पहले से स्वास्थ्य केंद्र संचालित हैं उनमें स्टाफ की कमी को दूर किया जाएगा। (बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव)

