एजेंसी संचालक:1700 कनेक्शन मेरे पास, 10 हजार दे दिए और कैसे दूं, अधिकारी: देख लो अपने हिसाब से

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • गैस एजेंसी संचालक व जिला खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी का वीडियो वायरल

मंगलवार को एक गैस एजेंसी संचालक और जिला खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी का वायरल वीडियो लोगों के बीच चर्चाओं में रहा। जिसमें एजेंसी संचालक और खाद्य अधिकारी के बीच लेनदेन को लेकर बातचीत सामने आई है। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद खाद्य अधिकारी का कहना है कि संबंधित व्यक्ति उसके घर में जबरन शराब पीकर आ गए। उनसे गलती सिर्फ इतनी हो गई कि वे पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी नहीं दे सके। वहीं एजेंसी संचालक का कहना है कि खाद्य अधिकारी द्वारा उनसे 10 हजार रुपए ऑफिस में लिए थे और बचे पैसे की मांग कर रहे थे। उनके पास मात्र 1700 कनेक्शन हैं। ऐसे में वे डिमांड पूरी नहीं कर सकते। उन्होंने कहा कि जो वीडियो बनाया है उसमें वे 5 हजार रुपए लेते दिख रहे हैं इसको लेकर न्यायालय जाऊंगा।

मैंने कोई रुपए नहीं लिए हैं
हमारे घर ये दारु पीकर आ गए थे। गलती मुझसे ये हो गई कि मैंने पुलिस को नहीं दी। ये हमको फंसाना चाह रहे हैं, मैंने कोई रुपए नहीं लिए। ये हमें 5 हजार रु. देना चाह रहे थे मैंने लेने से मनाकर दिया था। वीडियो फर्जी बनाया है। इनकी एजेंसी पर कार्रवाई हुई थी वह एसडीएम के कहने पर की थी।
एसएस चाैहान, खाद्य आपूर्ति अधिकारी, अशोकनगर

ऑफिस में दिए थे 10000
इन्होंने पहले 10 हजार रु. मांगे थे जो मैंने ऑफिस में दिए थे। उस समय इन्होंने 500 रु. ऑपरेटर व 200 रु. चपरासी को भी दिलाए थे। इसके बाद 10 हजार और मांगे, लेकिन मेरे पास सिर्फ 1700 कनेक्शन हैं। ऐसे ये 10-10 हजार रु. मांगेंगे तो मैं कहा से दूंगा। इसलिए मैंने इनका वीडियो बनाया था। इसके आधार पर कोर्ट जाऊंगा।
कोमेश विमल, संचालक गैस एजेंसी

वायरल वीडियो में हुई बातचीत के कुछ अंश

  • एजेंसी संचालक : सर एक बात बताओ 1700 कनेक्शन मेरे पास हैं। 10 हजार रुपए मैंने आपको दे दिए। 10 हजार और कैसे दूं।
  • आपूर्ति अधिकारी : देख लो अपने हिसाब से।
  • एजेंसी संचालक : 5 हजार रुपए ही दे पाऊंगा सर, बस कार्रवाई नहीं होना चाहिए। सर आप ये सोच रहे हो गार्डन में मेरे सिलेंडर जाते हैं, मैं आपके ऊपर भी खर्च कर रहा हूं।
  • आपूर्ति अधिकारी : चलो ठीक है।
  • एजेंसी संचालक : लाओ देना रुपए 5 हजार। लो सर।
  • आपूर्ति अधिकारी : कर्मचारी की ओर इशारा करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
