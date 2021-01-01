पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम से सामना:गांव में पुलिया बनवाने 2 साल चली लड़ाई, 181 पर चार बार शिकायत की, आखिर गांव में बनाना पड़ीं दो पुलिया

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रेरणा : ऐसे लोग जिन्होंने संघर्ष किया और सिस्टम से लड़कर कानून-नियमों से ही अपने काम कराए

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है, फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं । पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

सरकारी सिस्टम से लड़कर अपना काम कराने वाले एक हैं धुर्रा गांव के शिक्षक। जिन्होंने 2 साल अपने गांव में पुलिया बनवाने के लिए न सिर्फ संघर्ष किया बल्कि उसे बनवाने के लिए लगातार शिकायतें कीं। अंत में उनकी जीत हुई और एक नहीं बल्कि दो पुलिया बनाई गई। हम बात कर रहे हैं शिक्षक राजकुमार सिंह रघुवंशी की। वे बताते हैं कि धुर्रा से ग्राम कनेरा के लिए केंद्रीय ग्राम सड़क निधि से सड़क डाली गई थी लेकिन उस समय पुलिया नहीं बनाई थी।

ऐसे में बारिश के समय सारा पानी उनके 8 बीघा में से 6 बीघा खेत में भर जाता था। जिसके लिए नवंबर 2019 में सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की थी, जो शिकायत एल फॉर पर पहुंच गई थी फिर उसे बंद कर दिया। जनवरी 2020 में फिर से सीएम हेल्पलाइन लगाई थी, ये भी एल फॉर पर पहुंच चुकी थी, लेकिन उसे पोर्टल पर निराकरण दर्शाकर बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद मई, जुलाई में फिर से शिकायत की। ये शिकायत भी एल फॉर पर पहुंच गई।

इसके बाद तहसीलदार, राजस्व अमला, लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी, ठेकेदार सहित पुलिस मौके पर निरीक्षण करने आई। उस समय कई गांव के लोगों ने मेरे द्वारा की जा रही शिकायतों का विरोध भी किया, लेकिन जब अधिकारियों ने निरीक्षण किया तो उन्होंने उस जगह एक नहीं बल्कि 100-100 मीटर पर दो पुलिया बनाई हैं और जो लोग पहले मेरा विरोध कर रहे थे उनको अब इसका महत्व समझ आया। अगस्त 2020 में ये पुलिया बनकर भी तैयार हो गईं। अब खेत में पानी भरने की समस्या दूर हो गई और लोगों को परेशान नहीं होना पड़ता।

हाईकोर्ट तक लड़े फिर पूरे गांव को मिला मुआवजा

ईसागढ़ के किसानों की जब कलेक्टर, तहसीलदार सहित सीएम हेल्पलाइन के बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया। 4 साल ये प्रकरण चला। इसके बाद न सिर्फ उन 5 किसानों को बल्कि पूरे गांव को मुआवजा मिला।

किसान मोहन शर्मा बताते हैं कि साल 2013-14 में ओले गिरे थे। तब किसानों की गेहूं, चना में नुकसान हुआ था। क्षेत्र के सभी किसानों को 19-3-2018 में मुआवजा मिला था। ये पहल डॉ. लखन, लखन रघुवंशी, रामराज छैलाई, प्रकाश अमाही ने की थी।

