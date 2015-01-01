पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की कतार लगी...:त्योहार के बाद खुली कृषि उपज मंडी 772 किसान लेकर पहुंचे 8 जींस, 8 हजार 271 क्विंटल हुई आवक

अशोकनगर2 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के बाद कृषि उपज मंडी में फिर से आवक शुरू हो गई है। मंगलवार को मंडी में किसान अपनी उपज लेकर मंडी में पहुंचे। दोपहर तक स्थिति ये थी कि मंडी में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियोें की कतार लगी रही। मंडी में आवक का असर वायपास मार्ग पर भी देखने को मिला जहां ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के कारण जाम की स्थिति बनी। मंडी में 772 किसान ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से अपनी उपज लेकर पहुंचे। 12 जींस में से 8 जींस की आवक मंडी में हुई। 8 हजार 271 क्विंटल आवक हुई, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा 4 हजार 48 क्विंटल सोयाबीन एवं 2 हजार 970 क्विंटल गेहूं की आवक रही। मंडी मेें गेहूं के भाव 2950 रुपए एवं सोयाबीन 4430 रुपए, उड़द 6190 रुपए, चना 4640 रुपए रहे।

