उपचुनाव:धन्यवाद सभा में बोलीं आशा- मैं न थकी हूं और न ही हारी हूं

अशाेकनगर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रसीला चौराहे पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने की सभा

उपचुनाव के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने धन्यवाद सभा रसीला चौराहे पर आयोजित की। इस सभा को अशोकनगर विधानसभा प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे एवं उनकी सास वरिष्ठ पार्षद अनीता जैन ने संबोधित किया। कांग्रेेस प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे ने कहा दुख मुझे सिर्फ इतनी सी बात का है कि जब मैं क्षेत्र में जाती थी औैर स्थिति देखती थी, लाेग पानी, बिजली, सड़क के लिए परेशान होती थी। मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा कि मैं विधायक बनूं। हमेशा ये सोचा कि भगवान मुझे आशीर्वाद दे, विधायक बनाए। मुझे कुछ पावर मिले जिससे मैं जनता की सेवा कर सकूं। मैं थकी नहीं हूं, टूटी नहीं हूं हारी नहीं हूं। जहां भी मेरी जरूरत लगेगी मैं हमेशा आप लोगोें के साथ रहूंगी। वरिष्ठ पार्षद अनीता जैन ने कहा मैंने सोचा था कि एक बार मौका मिले और मैं अपने आपको साबित करूं। बड़ा नेता और विधायक कैसा होना चाहिए। सिर्फ अपने लिए नहीं बल्कि जनता के लिए भी कुछ करना चाहिए। जनता की जरूरतें, उनके काम करना चाहिए। ये मैं दिखाना चाहती थी, लेकिन शायद किस्मत को ये मंजूर नहीं था। आपने मुझे विपक्ष की इतनी तगड़ी महत्वपूर्ण दी है उसे हमेशा याद करूंगी। विपक्ष में रहकर आपके साथ खड़ी रहूंगी । कोई सताता है तो आगे खड़े होकर उसका डटकर सामना करूंगी।

