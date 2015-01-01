पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh Roadmap 2023 Update; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP President VD Sharma In Bhopal's Minto Hall

आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश- 2023 का रोडमैप जारी:सीएम ने कहा- हमे खजाना खाली मिला, आर्थिक चुनौतियों से लड़कर एमपी को आत्मनिर्भर बनाएंगे

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश -2023 का रोडमैड मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जारी किया। इस अवसर पर बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद वीडी शर्मा और मुख्यसचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस भी मौजूद रहे।
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने कहा- शहर,गांव दोनों आत्मनिर्भर बने। इस संकल्प के साथ चलना होगा

आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश - 2023 का रोडमैप जारी हो गया है। भोपाल के मिंटो हॉल में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने रोडमैप का विमोचन किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि 23 मार्च को जब हम सत्ता में आए तो सरकार का खजाना खाली मिला। कोरोना के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था पटरी से उतरी थी। कोरोना को नियंत्रित करने के साथ-साथ कई आर्थिक चुनौतियां सामने थी। हमने कर्मचारियों का वेतन रुकने नहीं दिया। आर्थिक चुनौतियों को अवसर में बदलेंगे और मप्र को आत्मनिर्भर बनाएंगे। इसी संकल्प का रोडमैप जारी किया गया है और इसके लक्ष्यों को पूरा किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार का प्रयास होगा कि अगले तीन साल में प्रदेश तेजी से विकसित हो। हमारी कोशिश रहेगी कि अलग-अलग आर्थिक गतिविधियों से प्रदेश को जोड़ा जाए। चंबल एक्सप्रेस हाईवे बन रहा है। खेतों और गावों को सड़कों से जोड़ा जा रहा है। बिजली की आपूर्ति को और बेहतर करेगें। ऊर्जा के अन्य सोर्स पर भी सरकार काम करेगी। किसानों की आय हमें दोगुनी करनी है। गरीब को पूरा न्याय और उसकी कैसे आय बढ़े, इस पर काम किया जाएगा।

बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद वीडी शर्मा ने कहा कि जब कोरोना का दौर चल रहा था, तब इस संकट से मप्र को उबारने के साथ-साथ मुख्यमंत्री ने राज्य को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की योजना पर भी फोकस किया। यह रोडमैप एमएसएमई को ताकत प्रदान करेगा।

रोडमैप के क्रियान्वय में नीति आयोग सहयोग करेगा

नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत इस कार्यक्रम में वीडियाे कान्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि यह रोडमैप कृषि के अलावा अन्य क्षेत्रों में विकास के लिए कारगर साबित होगा। विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में राेजगार उपलब्ध कराना इसका मूल उद्देश्य है। निजी क्षेत्र के सहयोग से विकास की परियोजनाओं को पूरा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए नीति आयोग ने एक डैशबोर्ड बनाया गया है। आयोग इस रोडमैप के क्रियान्वयन में पूरा सहयोग करेगा।

चार विषयों पर फोकस

रोडमैप में मुख्य रूप से चार विषयों भौतिक अधोसंरचना, सुशासन, स्वास्थ्य एवं शिक्षा और अर्थव्यवस्था एवं रोजगार पर फोकस किया गया है। यह रोडमैप नीति आयोग के प्रतिनिधि, सुशासन, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा और अर्थव्यवस्था से जुड़े विषय-विशेषज्ञों के सुझाव के आधार पर तैयार किया गया है।

आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश 2023 के मुख्य अंश

  • प्रदेश में खेती को लाभ का धंधा बनाना।
  • ओंकारेश्वर डेम में सोलर पैनल के ज़रिए बिजली उत्पादन।
  • किसानों को सम्मान निधि दी जाएगी।
  • ग़रीबों को पूरा न्याय मिलेगा।उसकी आय बढ़ाने के प्रयास।
  • आबादी के हिसाब से बजट में हिस्सेदारी तय होगी।
  • बेहतर पढ़ाई और बेहतर इन्फ़्रस्ट्रक्चर पर फोकसं।
  • प्रदेश में विश्वविद्यालयों का अपग्रेडेशन।
  • बेहतर हेल्थ सर्विस और नए अस्पतालों का निर्माण।
  • महिला सशिक्तकरण और बेटियों को बेहतर सुविधा व सुरक्षा।
