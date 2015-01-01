पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था...:विदिशा तिराहे से मिलन तिराहा की ओर भारी वाहनों के जाने पर प्रतिबंध

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली का पर्व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में आज मनाया जाएगा। त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में दिनभर खासी रौनक रही। लोग पूजन की सामग्री सहित अन्य खरीददारी में लगे रहे। भीड़ भाड़ अधिक होने के कारण ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल करने पुलिस ने भारी वाहनों को शहर में प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया। शुक्रवार को दीपावली त्योहार के चलते बाजार में काफी भीड़ भाड़ रही। हर दिन लग रहे जाम की स्थिति को निपटने के लिए पुलिस ने बेरीकेड्स लगाकर भारी वाहनों को शहर में जाने से रोका। मिठाई दुकान, सराफा बाजार, ऑटो मोबाइल पर भारी भीड़भाड़ रही।

बना ट्रैफिक प्लान : नहीं जा पाएंगे फोर व्हीलर भी
दीपावली के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार किया है। जिसके तहत भारी वाहनों का गांधी पार्क से पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। जिससे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था न बिगड़े। प्लान के अनुसार दीपावली पर विदिशा तिराहे से मिलन तिराहा की ओर भारी वाहन पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। ट्रैक्टर ट्राली, चार पहिया वाहन व कमर्शियल वाहनों का मिलन तिराहे से गांधी पार्क की ओर जाना निषेध रहेगा। केवल दो पहिया वाहनों को ही गांधी पार्क की ओर जाने दिया जाएगा।

लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

  • शाम को 5.30 से 5.51 तक प्रदोष काल गोधूलि बेला पूजन के लिए शुभ है।

स्थिर लग्न कब से कब तक

  • प्रातः 6.46 से 9.02 तक वृश्चिक लग्न दोपहर में 12.54 से 2.27 तक कुंभ लग्न शाम को 5.37 से 7.36 तक वृषभ लग्न

पटाखे : ये सावधानियां जरूर रखें

  • पटाखे खुले में जलाएं।
  • पटाखे जहां से भी खरीदें हमेशा याद रखें कि वो उसके पास इनकी बिक्री का लाइसेंस हो और बिल जरूर लें।
  • पटाखों पर दी गई जानकारियों को पढ़ें।
  • पटाखों को सुरक्षित और बंद कंटेनर में ही रखें।
  • पटाखा अगर खराब है तो उसे बार-बार आग लगाने की कोशिश ना करें।
  • पूजन का विधान : सबसे पहले गणेश जी का पूजन कलश का पूजन नवग्रह का पूजन षोडश मातृका पूजन गुजरिया का पूजन दीप को का पूजन करना चाहिए। ईशान कोण में पूजन करना चाहिए पूजन करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व या उत्तर की ओर होना चाहिए। पूजन करते समय ओम महालक्ष्मयै नमः मंत्र का उच्चारण कर करना चाहिए।

लक्ष्मी पूजन और खरीदारी करने का यह है शुभ मुहूर्त

  • सुबह 7.55 से 9.17 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया इसमें गद्दी बिछाना दवात भरना गाय के गोबर से लिप कर चौक पूरण शुभ मुहूर्त
  • 12.03 से 1.25 तक चर की चौघड़िया
  • 1.25 से 2.48 तक लाभ की चौघड़िया
  • 2.48 से 4.11 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया
  • शाम को 5.30 से 7.33 लाभ की चौघड़िया
  • 8.48 से 10.26 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया
  • 10.26 से 12.03 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया
