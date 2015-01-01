पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे:26 से फिर से दौड़ेगी भोपाल-ग्वालियर इंटरसिटी, रेलवे ने जारी की समय सारणी

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मार्च से बंद ग्वालियर-भोपाल इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस को रेलवे ने फिर से चालू कर दिया। यह ट्रेन 26 नवंबर से चालू होगी। 12 कोच की इस ट्रेन में यात्रा के लिए पहले से रिजर्वेशन करवाना अनिवार्य होगा। ग्वालियर से ट्रेन सुबह 6 बजकर 20 मिनट पर रवाना होगी जो अशोकनगर स्टेशन पर सुबह 10 बजकर 48 मिनट पर पहुंचेंगी और 2 मिनट का स्टॉप लेने के बाद भोपाल के लिए रवाना होगी।

इसी तरह वापसी में यह ट्रेन भोपाल से 3 बजकर 20 मिनट पर रवाना होकर अशोकनगर स्टेशन पर शाम 6 बजकर 26 मिनट पर पहुंचेंगी। ग्वालियर की तरफ से आते समय ट्रेन का नंबर 12198 और भोपाल से आते समय ट्रेन का नंबर 12197 रहेगा। सप्ताह में इंटरसिटी ट्रेन पहले की तरह बुधवार और रविवार को बंद रहेगी। यह ट्रेन सिर्फ 5 दिन चलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें