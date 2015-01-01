पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:स्मार्ट सिटी विकसित करने के लिए कॉन्सेप्ट प्लान शीघ्र भेजेंगे भोपाल

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ नगर पालिका को स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए विस्तृत प्रस्ताव तैयार कराने के दिए निर्देश

शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी में बदलने के लिए प्रशासन की तरफ से विस्तृत प्लान तैयार कर शासन को भेजा जाएगा। इसके लिए कलेक्टर ने नगर पालिका सीएमओ को विस्तृत प्रस्ताव तैयार कराने के लिए निर्देशित किया है। यह प्रस्ताव प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा 24 सितम्बर को राजपुर में अशोकनगर शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने की घोषणा के बाद भेजा जा रहा है।

विधानसभा उपचुनाव के दौरान क्षेत्रीय विधायक जजपाल सिंह जज्जी द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान की मौजूदगी में अशोकनगर शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने की मांग प्रमुखता से रखी थी। इस मांग पर मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने भी मंच से अशोकनगर शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने की घोषणा कर दी। इस घोषणा को अस्तित्व में लाने के लिए शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने की कार्रवाई शुरू होने जा रही है।

मंगलवार को नगर पालिका प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के साथ कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने बैठक कर स्मार्ट सिटी के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए कॉन्‍सेप्‍ट प्लान मुख्य अभियंता नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मध्यप्रदेश भोपाल को अविलम्ब भेजने के लिए निर्देशित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि अशोकनगर को समा सिटी के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी नगर पालिका परिषद अशोकनगर से विस्तृत प्रस्ताव तैयार कराया जा रहा है। तैयार प्रस्ताव व के आधार पर नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग वित्तीय य उपलब्धता के आधार पर आगामी कार्रवाई करेगा।

ये है खास... क्या होगा स्मार्ट सिटी में बदलाव
विधायक श्री जज्जी के मुताबिक स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में ड्रेनेज, सड़क, बस स्टैंड, सब्जी मंडी, चौराह आदि के काम तो शामिल होंगे ही साथ ही सबसे बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट शहर के स्टेशन रोड पर पुराने विश्राम गृह, आबकारी विभाग के गोदाम पर अत्याधुनिक शॉपिंग माल अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग के साथ डवलप किया जाएगा। हालाकि जब स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए प्लान तैयार किया जाएगा उसमें लोगों से सुझाव लेकर वे भी प्रस्ताव डलवाए जाएंगे।

