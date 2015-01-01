पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घायल:बैठक में आ रहे जनपद सीईओ के वाहन से टकराई बाइक, 3 घायल

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार की सुबह कलेक्टोरेट के सामने स्कार्पियो और बाइक टकरा गई। इससे बाइक सवार तीन लोग घायल हो गए। कलेक्टोरेट में बैठक के लिए आ रहे चंदेरी जनपद सीईओ के वाहन से हुए हादसे में दोनों वाहनों की स्पीड तेज थी। घायलों को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया वहीं दुर्घटना के बाद सीईओ और उनका ड्राइवर मौके पर वाहन छोड़कर गायब हो गए।

चंदेरी जनपद सीईओ सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट में होने वाली टीएल मीटिंग के लिए चंदेरी से आ रहे थे। कलेक्टोरेट के सामने उनके वाहन के चालक ने तेज गति में ही वाहन को मोड़ दिया वहीं सामने से आ रही बाइक स्कार्पियो से टकरा गई। बाइक की तेज गति होने से बाइक चालक उछलकर बीच के गेट से टकरा गया। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि कार के बीच का सीसा भी बाइक चालक की टक्कर से टूट गया। इस घटना में बाइक चालक रामकृष्ण पुत्र अमरचंद ओझा निवासी तायड़े कॉलोनी, पीछे बैठा उसका साला मनीष पुत्र राजेन्द्र ओझा निवासी तायड़े कॉलोनी और मुकेश पुत्र घांसीराम ओझा निवासी पूजा कॉलोनी घायल हो गए। टक्कर के बाद सीईओ और चालक वाहन को कलेक्टोरेट के मुख्य गेट पर छोड़कर अंदर चले गए। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती मनीष ने बताया कि दुर्घटना के समय दोनों वाहनों की स्पीड तेज थी इसलिए दोनों की चालक कंट्रोल नहीं कर सके। बाइक चालक रामकृष्ण को गंभीर चोट लगी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें