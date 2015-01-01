पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत:भाजपा किसान मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष की पत्नी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • परिजनों ने जिलाध्यक्ष से की मारपीट

भाजपा किसान मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष की पत्नी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद गुस्साए परिजनों ने मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष के साथ आईसीयू वार्ड में ही मारपीट कर दी। पुलिस ने मामले को संदिग्ध मानते हुए मृतका का पीएम कराया। इधर, मृतका की बेटी ने पिता पर मां का इलाज न कराने एवं बहन को कुछ खिला देने का आरोप लगाया है। दरअसल अनिल रघुवंशी कुकरेठा की पत्नी अनसुइया के दो बच्चे टीना और कार्तिक हैं। उनके बीच शादी के बाद से ही विवाद चल रहा है, जो बच्चों सहित मां के घर रहती थी। 2 महीने पहले उनके पति उन्हें कुकरेठा लेकर पहुंचे थे। विवाद को देखते हुए अनसुइया की मां ने अशोकनगर में अलग से घर बना दिया था। जहां वह अपनी बेटी सहित रहती थी। पिछले कुछ दिनों से अनसुइया की तबियत खराब थी अौर टेंशन में रहती थी। जिस कारण उनकी बेटी ने अपने पिता को इलाज करवाने के लिए बोला था, जो इलाज के लिए लेकर नहीं पहुंचे। सोमवार सुबह जब अस्पताल लेकर गए तो उनकी मौत हो गई। गुस्से में उनके परिजनों ने आईसीयू वार्ड में उनकी मारपीट कर दी। काफी देर चले हंगामे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने मामले को संदिग्ध मानते हुए पीएम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

बेटी बोली- पापा कहते थे मर जाए मेरी तरफ से
बेटी टीना का कहना था कि 12 साल पहले पापा ने मारपीट कर मम्मी को भगा दिया था। भरण पोषण का केस भी उन पर चल रहा है। 2 महीने पहले जब हमें बुला लिया तो सिर्फ मुझे रख था क्योंकि मैं काम करवा लेती थी, भाई को नहीं रखा। मम्मी का चेकअप करवाने के लिए कोटा ले चलने को कहा तो कहने लगे मेरी तरफ से मर जाए। जब हम बीच बचाव करते थे तो हमको भी डांट देते थे। अनसुइया की बहन ने आरोप लगाए कि उनकी बहन को कुछ खिला पिला दिया, जिस कारण उसकी तबियत एक दम से बिगड़ गई। इस संबंध में जब मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष से बात की तो उनका कहना था कि मैं व्यस्त था इसलिए नहीं जा पाया था। सुबह मेरी पत्नी की मौत हो गई।

