पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार:दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में दिखने लगी रौनक

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना काल में बाजार में लंबे समय से थी मंदी, त्योहार नजदीक आते ही बाजार में दिखी चहल-पहल

करवा चौथ और दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में रौनक दिखाई देने लगी है। दीपावली को लेकर लोगों ने अपने घरों में साफ-सफाई और रंगाई-पुताई शुरू कर दी है। दीपावली को लेकर रंगाई पुताई की दुकानों, कपड़े, ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, इलेक्ट्रिकल, वाहनों के शोरूम पर लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई देने लगी है। बुधवार को करवा चौथ होने के कारण मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने डिजाइन करवों की खरीदी की। साथ ही महिलाओं ने नवीन वस्त्र और ज्वेलरी की खरीदारी भी की। दीपावली को करीब 10 दिन शेष हैं। ऐसे में लोगों ने अपने घरों में साफ सफाई शुरू कर दी है। लोग अपने मकान में कलर कर रहे है। इसको लेकर डिस्टेंपर की मांग बढ़ गई है। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में आज भी लोग मिट्‌टी, छुई, चूना आदि से परंपरागत मकानों की सफाई-पुताई हो रही है। बाजार में मकान की सजावट सामग्री, बिजली उपकरण के साथ-साथ सभी प्रकार की दुकानों में बिक्री बढ़ गई है। किराना, कपड़ा, ज्वेलर्स की दुकानों पर भी रौनक बढ़ गई है। फसल आने से बड़ी बाजार की रौनक: इस बार दीपावली पर किसान खरीफ फसल से निपट चुके हैं। वहीं रबी फसल की भी अधिकतर किसान बोवनी कर चुके हैं। इससे भी इस बार बाजार में जमकर सोना-चांदी, वाहनों और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान की बिक्री होने की उम्मीद है। कोरोना महामारी को लेकर बाजार में पिछले करीब 7 महीने से मंदी चल रही थी। चीनी सामान की मांग घटी: बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। इस बार चीनी सामान की मांग घटी है। बाजार में चीनी पटाखे, बिजली का सामान आदि की मांग घट गई है। दुकानदार राजकुमार, नरेश साहू ने बताया कि दीपावली पर जिस तरह का बाजार होता था वो नहीं हो रहा है। लोगों द्वारा उन्हीं वस्तुओं की खरीदी की जा रही है जो आवश्यक है।

करवाचौथ के एक दिन पहले हुई खरीदी
करवा चौथ के एक दिन पहले बाजारों में जबरदस्त रौनक रही। महिलाओं ने कपड़े एवं आभूषण की खरीदारी की गई। पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना के लिए किए जाने वाला यह व्रत महिलाओं के खास रहता है। महिलाओं ने व्रत के लिए तैयारियां की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें