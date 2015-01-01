पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:बोट में लगाई आग, रेत माफिया पर 200 ट्रॉली खनन का मामला दर्ज

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध उत्खनन की जानकारी लगने पर सिंध नदी पहुंची माइनिंग, राजस्व व पुलिस की टीम

ऊंचे रसूख और अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत कर नदियों से रेत का अवैध उत्खनन जारी है। करीब एक हफ्ते से झीला ककराई गांव के पास उत्खनन की जानकारी कलेक्टर को लगी तो उन्होंने एसडीएम और खनिज विभाग को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।

शुक्रवार की सुबह जब टीम पहुंची तो वहां से रेत माफिया अपने सामान से साथ गायब हो चुका था। मौके पर पहुंची टीम ने सिंध नदी में डली नाव को आग लगाकर 7 दिनों में 200 ट्रॉली अवैध रेत बेच चुके खनन माफिया पर प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

गुरुवार को कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा को शाढ़ौरा तहसील के झीला ककराई में रेत के अवैध खनन की जानकारी लगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने राजस्व, खनिज और पुलिस विभाग की टीम गठित कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर अशोकनगर एसडीएम रवि मालवीय, खनिज अधिकारी अशोक सिंघारे और पुलिस की टीम सुबह घाट पर पहुंची।

जहां पूर्व में सूचना लगने पर माफिया और सामग्री गायब हो चुकी थी। लेकिन नदी में अवैध उत्खनन में उपयोग आने वाली बोट मिली। जिसको मौके पर पहुंचीं टीम ने नदी में ही आग लगवा दी। वहीं जानकारी लगाई तो पता चला कि ककराई निवासी अमित रघुवंशी की मशीन थी। इस पर अमित रघुवंशी के खिलाफ शाढ़ौरा थाने में करीब 1 सप्ताह से 200 ट्रॉली रेत का अवैध खनन करना पाया गया। रेत माफिया पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है।
नेटवर्क इतना तगड़ा कि मौके पर कोई नहीं मिला
जिले में रेत का अवैध खनन करने वाले माफिया का नेटवर्क इतना तगड़ा है कि कार्रवाई के लिए टीमों के पहुंचने की जानकारी पहले ही उनको मिल जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें