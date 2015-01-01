पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्फबारी:25 के बाद जिले में बारिश की संभावना

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का पारा 1.8 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 25.6 पर रहा

उत्तर भारत में हुई बर्फबारी का असर जिले में देखने को मिलने लगा है। बुधवार रात हुई बारिश के बाद सुबह से इस सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा छाया रहा और ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। इससे दिन का पारा 1.8 डिग्री लुढ़क गया जबकि रात के तापमान में 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट रही। घने कोहरे के कारण दृश्यता 10 मीटर से भी कम रही। आलम ये रहा कि ट्रेन की पटरियां भी कोहरे की धुंध के कारण छिप गईं। लोगों को कोहरे के कारण लाइट जलाकर गाड़ियां जलाना पड़ी। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.6 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री रहा। जबकि एक दिन पहले दिन का पारा 27.4 डिग्री एवं रात का तापमान 17.6 डिग्री रहा था। पिछले साल रात का पारा 15.7 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था। अब तक तापमान लगातार बढ़ रहा था लेकिन पिछले 2 दिनों से गिरावट शुरू हुई है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि जो सिस्टम बना हुआ है वह कमजोर है इसलिए बादल साफ होने के बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी। दिन का पारा 27 से 28 डिग्री के बीच बना रह सकता है। 21 नवंबर से आसमान साफ हो जाएगा और ठंड बढ़ना शुरू होगी। हवाएं उत्तर पूर्वी होते ही अचानक तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट भी होगी, लेकिन 25 नवंबर के बाद फिर से एक सिस्टम सक्रिय होने की संभावना भी होगी। इसके बाद जिले में बारिश की संभावना बनेगी।

