पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठगी:लिंक भेजकर की ठगी, साइबर सेल की मदद से वापस मिले 9251 रुपए

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फोन पे पर कैशबैक का दिया था लालच

फोन पे पर कैशबैक का लालच देकर ठगी के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला मुंगावली के किसान के साथ हुआ। धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत एसपी कार्यालय में करने के बाद साइबर क्राइम सेल ने ठगी की रकम में से 9 हजार 251 रुपए की राशि वापस कराई। एसपी रघुवंश सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर को पवनदीप सिंह संधु ग्राम हंसनगर तहसील मुंगावली के पास 8392049884 मोबाइल से कॉल आया और कहा फोन पे पर कैशबैक 4 हजार 999 रुपए मिल रहा है। जिसकी लिंक आपको भेज दी। लिंक को प्रेस कीजिए तो आपके खाते में कैशबैक के रुपए आ जाएंगे। किसान पवनदीप ने कैशबैक मिलने के कारण उस लिंक पर प्रेस कर दिया, जिससे उसके दोनों खाते जो उसके फोन पे से जुड़े थे उसमें से 14 हजार 997 रुपए व 9 हजार 998 रुपए कट गए। ठगी के बाद सीधा एसपी कार्यालय फरियादी पहुंचा। एसपी ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए साइबर टीम प्रभारी संजय गुप्ता, प्रधान आरक्षक अभिजीत, दीपक सिंह वैस ने 9 हजार 251 रुपए वापस करवाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें