पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रत्याशियों की दिनचर्या-:देर रात घर आकर, अलसुबह ही निकल जाते हैं, खाने की सुध आती तो तो दो पूड़ी अौर सेवफल खाकर भरते हैं पेट

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रत्याशियों के साथ एक दिन }कांग्रेस और भाजपा प्रत्याशी दोनों जनसंपर्क में जनता से मांग रहे हैं बस एक मौका

उप चुनाव की घोषणा और फिर पार्टी से नाम तय होते ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की दिनचर्या पूरी तरह बदल गई। किसी को सोने के लिए पांच तो किसी तो 4 घंटे ही मिल पा रहे हैं। सुबह घर से निकलने के बाद सीधे शाम या रात को प्रत्याशी घर पहुंच पा रहे हैं। प्रत्याशियों की इसी दिनचर्या को लेकर हमने उनके साथ 1 दिन बिताया।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे: इनका कहना है कि दिनचर्या ऐसी बदली कि सोने के लिए 5 घंटे ही मिल पा रहे हैं। गुरुवार सुबह 6 बजे उठने के बाद एक घंटे में गांव मंदिर जिनालय, शंकर जी मंदिर के साथ ईदगाह पर दर्शन किए और कृषि उपज मंडी में व्यापारियों, तुलावटियों के साथ हम्मालों से संपर्क करने के बाद शाढ़ौरा क्षेत्र के सेमरी लोहाबाद, मथनेर, सेमरी जुम्मन, सेमरी लोहाबाद, गांवों में रवाना हो गई। सेमरी जुम्मन में श्रीमती दोहरे गांव में पहुंचकर पेड़ के नीचे चबूतरे पर ग्रामीणों को बैठा देखकर रुक गईं और सभी बुजुर्गों के पैर छूते हुए उनसे आशीर्वाद मांगा। बुजुर्ग अम्मा के पैर छूकर वोट की अपील की। छूटते ही अम्मा ने कहा हमेशा से हम वोट दे रहे हैं, चुनाव मेें सब आते हैं समस्या सुनते हैं पर दूर कोई नहीं करता। अम्मा की सुनने के बाद आशा ने कहा अम्मा मेरा तो पहला चुनाव है, एक बार मौका तो दो, आपको अगली बार समस्या बताना नहीं पड़ेगी। थोड़ा समय निकालकर करीब 4 बजे गाड़ी में रखे पैकेट से भोजन निकालकर साथ में चल रहीं महिला कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ किया।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी: भाजपा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी की दिनचर्या में इन दिनों बमुश्किल नींद करीब 4 घंटे की हो रही है। सुबह उठकर घर पर पूजा पाठ करने के बाद सीधे प्रचार पर निकल जाते हैं। गुरुवार को भोंसले चक्क, पदमघटा, देपराई, खाईखेड़ा, सेजी, चारौदा, पीलीघटा, खैजरा सहित आधा दर्जन से अधिक गांव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ग्रामीणों के बीच पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों के बीच पहुंचकर श्री जज्जी अपने पक्ष में मतदान की अपील करते हुए बोल रहे हैं कि मैं पहले जनता का सेवक हूं बाद में नेता हूं। वे ग्रामीणों से मिलते हुए इतना कहते हैं कि कांग्रेस सरकार में सैकड़ों योजनाएं भेजने के बाद भी एक रुपए का काम नहीं किया इसलिए उनको इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। अब आप 3 साल का समय दे दो। अगर आपकी उम्मीदों पर खरा नहीं उतरा और विकास नहीं कराया तो जिंदगी में फिर कभी वोट मांगने नहीं आऊंगा। गाड़ी में खाना रखा रहा लेकिन लगातार लोगों से मेल मुलाकात में करीब 3 बजे एक सेवफल खाया और अगले गांव की तरफ रवाना हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें