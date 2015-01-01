पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

18 नए पॉजिटिव मिले...:सात दिन से लगातार मिल रहे कोरोना के मरीज

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्वालियर से आई रिपोर्ट में 2, एंटीजन टेस्ट में 16 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

जिले में एक बार फिर से काेराेना संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा है। 7 दिन से राेगियाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हाे रही है। पिछले 6 दिनों तरह लगातार सातवें दिन भी कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़े दहाई अंक में 18 निकले। इनमें से दो संक्रमित ग्वालियर से आई रिपोर्ट में जबकि बचे 16 संक्रमण के मामले एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में आए हैं। विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि दीपावली पर बाजाराें में भीड़ का असर आने वाले दिनाें में दिखेगा। सर्दी में स्वाइन फ्लू सहित अन्य माैसमी बीमारियाें के फैलने की भी संभावना है। अगले दाे-तीन महीने विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। शहर के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. डीके जैन के अनुसार अस्पताल में मरीजाें की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। बाजार में जाते हैं ताे ऐसा लगता है कि लाेगाें के मन से काेराेना का डर निकलता जा रहा है।

633 स्वस्थ हुए और अब तक 821 पॉजिटिव मिले
जिले में गुरुवार काे 18 नए संक्रमित सामने आए। जिले में अब तक 821 कोरोना रोगी मिले हैं। इनमें 633 स्वस्थ हो गए। लेकिन ठीक होने वाले रोगियों की तुलना में संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। जिले में यह पहला मौका है जब एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 172 पहुंच गई है।

अपील: मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें
मास्क पहनने, दूरी बनाएं रखने और हाथ धाेने जैसी सावधानियां रखनी ही हैं, लेकिन जाे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव के संपर्क में आए हैं वे 14 दिन घर पर ही रहें। ऐसे लाेगाें काे बाजार में नहीं जाना चाहिए। जानकारी में आया कि कई ऐसे भी लाेग हैं जाे पाॅजिटिव के संपर्क में आने के बाद भी जांच नहीं करवा रहे हैं। उनका मानना है कि लक्षण नहीं है लेकिन ऐसा साेचना गलत है। जिनकाे खांसी, जुखाम है, चाहे वाे एलर्जी की वजह से हाे या अस्थमा की वजह से उनकाे लापरवाही नहीं करके जांच जरूर करवानी चाहिए।

