लापरवाही:नेशनल हाईवे पर मुंगावली से चंदेरी के बीच हुए गहरे-गहरे गड्‌ढे, आए दिन हो रहे हादसे

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • हाईवे की लंबे समय से नहीं हुई मरम्मत, इससे वाहन चालकों को हो रही परेशानी

नेशनल हाइवे- 346 पर मुंगावली से चंदेरी और मुंगावली से बहादुरपुर के बीच कई जगह सड़क उखड़ गई है। सड़क उखड़ने से हाइवे पर गहरे-गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। इसके बाद भी नेशनल हाइवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने हाइवे की मरम्मत नहीं कराई है। इससे यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। नेशनल हाइवे पर सड़क उखड़ने से हुए गड्ढों के कारण आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। सड़क पर हुए गड्ढों के कारण सबसे अधिक परेशानी दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को होती है। रात के समय गड्ढे दूर से दिखाई नहीं देने के कारण दोपहिया वाहन चालकों का वाहन से नियंत्रण हट जाता है और वाहन चालक गिर जाते हैं। वहीं दोपहिया वाहन के पीछे बैठी महिला सवारी भी गड्ढे में तेज गति से वाहन जाने से अन बैलेंस होने से गिर जाती हैं। इससे महिलाएं कई बार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो जाती हैं। वहीं कई वाहन चालकों की सड़क हादसों में मौत भी हो जाती है।

लंबे समय से नहीं हुई मरम्मत
प्रशासन ने स्टेट हाइवे को प्रोन्नत कर नेशनल हाइवे बनाया है। नेशनल हाइवे बनने के बाद लंबे समय से इसकी मरम्मत नहीं हुई है। इस बार बारिश के दौरान सड़क को अधिक नुकसान हुआ है। इससे सड़क पर गहरे-गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। मरम्मत नहीं से वाहनों में टूटफूट हो रही है। वहीं कई हादसे भी हो रहे हैं।

अक्सर होते रहते हैं हादसे
हाइवे पर हुए गहरे-गहरे गड्ढों के कारण आए दिन हादसे होते रहते हैं। सड़क हादसों में कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल होने के बाद सदा के लिए दिव्यांग हो गए हैं। इसके बाद भी एनएचएआई के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने इस सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं की है। कुछ दिन पहले सेहराई से मुंगावली के बीच सड़क पर हुए गड्ढे के कारण बाइक पर पीछे बैठी महिला अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गई थी। इससे महिला के सिर में गंभीर चोट आई थी। इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई थी।

इन स्थानों पर सबसे ज्यादा सड़क खराब
चंदेरी से मुंगावली के बीच विक्रमपुर चौकी से चकेरी, अर्रोन, मीठाखेड़ा रोड, सेहराई, सेहराई से मुंगावली के बीच कई जगह सड़क की स्थिति ज्यादा खराब है। विक्रमपुर से सेहराई के बीच कई जगह सड़क उखड़ गई है। इससे वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी होती है।
गड्‌ढों के कारण आउट हो जाता है एलाइनमेंट
सड़क उखड़ने से गिट्टी निकलने के कारण वाहनों के टायर पंचर हो जाते हैं। वहीं चार पहिया वाहन चालक जब जब तेज गति से अपने वाहनों को गड्ढों से निकालते हैं तो इससे वाहनों का अलाइनमेंट खराब हो जाता है। यदि वाहन चालक ने ध्यान नहीं दिया तो अलाइनमेंट आउट होने से वाहनों के टायर खराब हो जाते हैं। इससे वाहन चालकों को आर्थिक नुकसान होता है।

