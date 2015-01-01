पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा प्रोत्साहन:संशोधन न होने से 3 हजार छात्रों की अटकी छात्रवृत्ति डीईओ ने 20 प्राचार्य और बीआरसीसी को दिए नोटिस

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
शालाओं में अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं को शिक्षा प्रोत्साहन के लिए छात्रवृत्ति प्रदान की जाती है। साल 2019-20 में अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं को वन क्लिक के माध्यम से छात्रवृत्ति प्रदाय की जाती थी, लेकिन 3 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को त्रुटि होने या खाता बंद होने के कारण भुगतान नहीं हो पाया। सरकारी और गैर सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों की छात्रवृत्ति रुकी हुई है। जिसे लेकर डीईओ ने 20 संकुल प्राचार्य व बीआरसीसी को नोटिस जारी किए। दरअसल शासन की ओर से दी जाने वाली छात्रवृत्ति को लेकर जरा भी गंभीरता नहीं बरती जा रही है। इसके चलते 3 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को साल 2019-20 की छात्रवृत्ति नहीं मिल पाई। जबकि समग्र पोर्टल पर 29 अक्टूबर तक इस जानकारी को अपडेट करना था, लेकिन इस कार्य को प्राचार्य, बीआरसीसी ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। डीईओ आदित्य नारायण मिश्रा ने बताया कि तकरीबन 3 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को छात्रवृत्ति नहीं मिल पाई है। उनको वन क्लिक के माध्यम से ये छात्रवृत्ति पहुंचाना थी लेकिन जानकारी गड़बड़ होने के कारण ऐसा नहीं हो पा रहा। हमने प्राचार्य, बीआरसीसी को नोटिस जारी कर 7 दिन में जबाव मांगा है।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने इनको किए नोटिस जारी
बीईओ वीके जैन, ईसागढ़ बीआरसीसी रामबाबू रघुवंशी, ईसागढ़ कन्या उमा विद्यालय प्राचार्य बृजेश देवलिया, राजेश श्रीवास्तव, नईसराय उमा विद्यालय ओमप्रकाश शिवहरे, चंदेरी बीईओ अहमद अंसारी, बीआरसीसी चंदेरी श्रीपाल सिंह सोलंकी, बीईओ महेन्द्र सिंह रघुवंशी, उमा विद्यालय प्राचार्य बीके बामोरिया, कन्या उमा विद्यालय राजेश शर्मा, शाढ़ौरा उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय प्राचार्य महेन्द्र सिंह रघुवंशी, बीआरसीसी अशोकनगर राजेश सिंह यादव, उमा विद्यालय पिपरई प्राचार्य उमाशंकर श्रीवास्तव, बहादुरपुर उमा विद्यालय प्राचार्य रविशंकर शर्मा, उमा विद्यालय मल्हारगढ़ प्राचार्य जगत सिंह बरया, बीईओ मुंगावली नरेन्द्र सिंह बैस, मुंगावली कन्या उमा विद्यालय प्राचार्य नरेंद्र बैस, सिरिल नरेश प्रभारी प्राचार्य उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय मुंगावली तथा श्याम बिहारी शर्मा बीआरसीसी मुंगावली को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं।

