पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फायदा:बारिश से दिन व रात के पारे में सिर्फ 5 डिग्री का फर्क, 24 घंटे में दिन का पारा 9.1 डिग्री लुढ़का

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 लाख 12 हजार हेक्टेयर गेहूं के लिए वरदान साबित हुई पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से हुई बारिश
  • अचानक हुई बारिश से बिगड़ी विवाह समारोह की व्यवस्थाएं, तैयारियां हुईं चौपट

मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान शुक्रवार को सही साबित हुआ। सुबह से ही बारिश शुरू हुई जो दिनभर चलता रहा। इससे तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट दर्ज की गई। बारिश से रबी फसलों को दोहरा फायदा पहुंचा है। एक तरफ जहां किसानों को सिंचाई की जरूरत कम पड़ेगी तो वहीं तापमान बढ़ने की वजह से पीली पड़ रही फसलों को नया जीवन मिलेगा। अचानक बदले मौसम की वजह से जहां 24 घंटे में दिन का पारा तेजी से लुढ़का तो वहीं अधिकतम और न्यूनतम पारे में मात्र 5 डिग्री का फर्क बचा है।

गुरुवार रात बदले मौसम के बाद शुक्रवार सुबह से पूरे अंचल में छिटपुट बारिश हुई। हालांकि बारिश तेज नहीं हुई लेकिन जिले में 2.12 लाख हेक्टेयर में बोई गेहूं की फसल को फायदा पहुंचा। मावठा गिरने से पारे में गिरावट के साथ ठंडक व नमी बढ़ गई है।

इससे जिन खेतों में बोवनी हो चुकी है, वहां सिंचाई की जरूरत कम पड़ेगी। किसानों का कहना है कि दिनभर जो बारिश हुई उससे अधिक फायदा तो नहीं पहुंचा लेकिन एक बार तेज बारिश होती है तो उन्हें डीजल, बिजली में रुपए खर्च नहीं करना पड़ेंगे।

पारे में गिरावट से फिर हुआ सर्दी का दौर शुरू
मौसम में बदलाव के बाद 24 घंटे में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में मात्र 5 डिग्री का अंतर बचा है। गुरुवार को दिन का पारा 31.7 डिग्री था, जो शुक्रवार को घटकर 22.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि रात का पारे में 4.3 डिग्री की बढ़त के साथ 17.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि एक दिन पहले तक जहां अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में 18.4 डिग्री का अंतर था।

बारिश से विवाह समारोह की व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ीं
11 दिसंबर को इस सीजन की बड़ी आखिरी सहालग थी। सिर्फ अशोकनगर शहर में ही एक सैकड़ा से अधिक विवाह थे। लेकिन अचानक हुई बारिश से शादी समारोह की व्यवस्थाएं बुरी तरह से बिगड़ गईं। जिन्होंने गार्डन बुक किए थे वहां कीचड़ मच गया। वहीं खुले में जिन लोगों ने शामियाना लगवाया था उनकी पूरी व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ गईं। विवाह समारोह अधिक होने की वजह से लोग परेशान रहे।

दो दिन और बारिश का दौर
अंचल में अभी दो दिन और ऐसा मौसम बना रहने की संभावना है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि हवा की दिशा पूर्वी होने की वजह से बंगाल की खाड़ी से हवा पानी लेकर आ रही हैं। हवा का दौर आगामी दो दिन और पूर्वी रहेगा इसके बाद हवा दक्षिण, पूर्वी हो जाएंगी। 14-15 दिसंबर तक दक्षिण पूर्वी हवा चलने के बाद दिशा फिर बदल जाएगी। इसके बाद कड़ाके की ठंड का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ के मुताबिक बारिश फसलों के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद है।

पानी अच्छा गिरा तो पैदावार भी बढ़ेगी: कृषि विशेषज्ञ
जिले में वैसे तो अधिकांश स्थानों पर बोवनी हो चुकी है फिर भी बारिश से फायदा उन्हें अधिक पहुंचा है जिनकी जमीन असिंचित है। गेहूं के अलावा चना और सरसों को भी बारिश से फायदा पहुंचा है। कृषि विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक अच्छा पानी गिरता है तो इससे पैदावार भी बढ़ने की संभावना है।

रबी सीजन में हुई बोवनी

गेहूं : 2 लाख 12 हजार चना : 60 हजार सरसों : 11 हजार मसूर : 9 हजार मटर : 2.5 हजार (सभी आंकड़े हेक्टेयर में हैं)

आगे क्या
आगामी दो दिन ऐसा मौसम रहेगा। इसके बाद दिन और रात के पारे में 4 से 6 डिग्री की गिरावट होगी। वहीं बादल छंटते ही घना कोहरा छाने लगेगा और ठंड असर दिखाने लगेगी। 15 दिसंबर बाद ठंड का दौर फिर से शुरू होगा।
डॉ. एसएस तोमर, मौसम विशेषज्ञ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें