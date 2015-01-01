पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

36 साल से तारीख-पर-तारीख:इस दौरान केस लड़ने वाले पक्षकारों और वकील की हुई मौत, अब बेटों ने राजीनामा किया तो हुआ जमीन का बंटवारा

अशोकनगर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल लोक अदालत 18 खंडपीठों ने 491 प्रकरणों का किया निराकरण, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए

शनिवार को नेशनल लोक अदालत में 18 खंडपीठ ने 7138 प्रकरणों में से 491 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया। लोक अदालत में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए इंतजाम किए गए। बिना मास्क लगाए कोर्ट परिसर में घूमने की अनुमति नहीं मिली। गेट पर ही लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई और बिना मास्क लगाकर आने वाले लोगों को मास्क बांटे गए। जिला न्यायालय का शुभारंभ जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अखिलेश जोशी, विशेष न्यायाधीश प्रिया शर्मा, सचिव राजेन्द्र सिंह ठाकुर, जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी डॉ. वीरेंद्र चढ़ार ने किया। वे न्यायालय परिसर में लगी नपा, बैंक आदि के स्टॉल पर भी निरीक्षण के लिए पहुंचे।

36 साल बाद मिली पुश्तैनी जमीन
ईसागढ़ में 12 बिसवा जमीन को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद 1984 से चल रहा था। तब से अब तक कई दलील कोर्ट में चलीं। दोनों ही पक्षों को मृत हुए ही 20-20 साल हो गए। उनका केस लड़ रहे एक वकील की मौत भी हो गई। तीन बार हाईकोर्ट में अपील हो गई। उनकी मौत के बाद उनकी संतान ये केस लड़ रही थी। प्रकरण में न्यायाधीश 12 बिस्वा जमीन को संतान के बीच बांट दिया। एक पक्ष को 8 बिस्वा तथा दूसरे को 4 बिस्वा जमीन दे दी। गांव के गोविंद सोनी की बदौलत राजीनामे की स्थिति बनी। प्रकरण एडवोकेट देवेंद्र कुमार सोनी देख रहे थे।

समझाइश के बाद साथ गए दंपती... पांच साल के बाद पहली बार हुई वधु की विदाई
5 साल पहले सिंगवासा की युवती की शादी कदवाया के युवक से हुई थी। शादी के बाद पति ने ससुराल वालों से अपनी पत्नी की बात नहीं कराई। इसके बाद जब अपनी बेटी को लेने उसकी मायके पक्ष गया तो साथ भेजने से मना कर दिया था। ऐसे में लड़की का पिता पुलिस लेकर बेटी को घर लेने पहुंचा। इसको लेकर दोनों समधियों के बीच खींचतान हो गई। लड़की पक्ष ने जब लड़की को ले जाने की बात वर पक्ष से कही तो लड़के के पिता ने कहा जैसे पुलिस लेने आई थी वैसे ही पुलिस से छुड़वा दो। इसके बाद 4 साल उनके बीच अहम की लड़ाई चली। जबकि वर-वधु दोनों साथ रहना चाहते थे। न्यायाधीश ने समझाया जब पति पत्नी के बीच कोई झगड़ा नहीं है तो उनके भविष्य को देखो। इसके बाद दोनों समधी राजी हुए और शादी के बाद पहली बार वधु की विदाई हुई।

