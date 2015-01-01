पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ाई सैंपलिंग:अफसरों को जांच के बिना ही प्रवेश, कर्मचारियों और काम से आने वालों की पहले जांच, फिर एंट्री

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब कलेक्टोरेट के गेट पर शुरू हुई कोरोना की सैंपलिंग, पहले दिन लिए 166 सैंपल

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने जिले में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई है। इसी कड़ी में मंगलवार से कलेक्टोरेट के गेट पर कोरोना जांच के लिए सैम्पल लिए गए। इस दौरान 166 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई। कलेक्टोरेट के बड़े अधिकारियों की जांच नहीं हुई या उन्होंने कराई नहीं। लेकिन छोटे कर्मचारियों से लेकर हर आने जाने वाले लोगों की पहले जांच हुई इसके बाद उन्हें अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया। जिले में नवंबर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। स्थिति यह है कि नवंबर के 24 दिनों में 275 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। जब संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ी तो इसको रोकने के लिए रोको-टोको अभियान के साथ सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया। कलेक्टोरेट के अंदर अधिकारियों को हालांकि इस आदेश से छूट दे दी गई। जांच कर रहे टेक्नीशियन आनंद ओझा और जितेंद्र अहिरवार ने बताया कि वे जानते नहीं हैं कौन अधिकारी हैं और कौन कर्मचारी। गेट पर खड़ी महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी तापमान जांचने के बाद पीछे कोरोना जांच की तरफ इशारा कर रहीं थीं। ऐसे में कई लोग जांच करवा रहे थे तो कुछ बगैर जांच के ही अंदर प्रवेश कर गए।

595 सैंपल कराए, 10 लोग मिले पॉजिटिव
मंगलवार को जिले में कुल 595 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई। जो अभी तक कोरोना टेस्ट का रिकार्ड है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ मंगलवार को कुल 10 पॉजिटिव केस निकले। इसमें ग्वालियर से आई रिपोर्ट में 7, दो पॉजिटिव भोपाल में और 2 संक्रमित एंटीजन टेस्ट में मिले। ग्वालियर से आई रिपोर्ट में संक्रमण के जो 7 मामले आए उनमें से एक रिपीट मरीज है। जिले में मंगलवार को 10 मामले सामने आए हैं।

हाल... जिन्होंने जांच कराई उनमें से कुछ के पास मोबाइल नंबर तक नहीं
जिनके सैंपल लिए उनमें से कुछ के पास मोबाइल नंबर तक नही हैं। ऐसे लोगों के नंबर डायरी में से देखकर रिश्तेदारों के लिखे गए। अब अगर इनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती है तो रिश्तेदारों की परेशानी बढ़ जाएगी। क्योंकि पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने पर संबंधित नंबर पर संपर्क किया जाएगा तो जिसका नंबर लिखा है उसकी परेशानी बढ़ेगी।

लापरवाही... रोजाना 500 की जांच, त्योहार व चुनाव में गाइडलाइन तोड़ने का नतीजा
जिले में 1 नवंबर से कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ी है। जिस दिन उपचुनाव का प्रचार थम गया था। इसके बाद त्योहारी सीजन की हाट के बाद से ही मरीजाें की संख्या में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। जिले में अब औसत 500 लाेगों की हर दिन जांच की जा रही है। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि त्याेहार में कोरोना गाइड तोड़ने का नतीजा अब सामने आ रहा है।

पहले हफ्ते में दिखते हैं पांच या ज्यादा लक्षण
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. हिमांशु शर्मा ने बताया कि संक्रमण होने के पहले हफ्ते में पांच या ज्यादा लक्षण दिखते हैं तो यह इशारा है कि मरीज पर लंबे समय तक कोरोना का असर रह सकता है। संक्रमण के बाद अगर पहले हफ्ते में थकान, सिरदर्द, सांस लेने में तकलीफ, आवाज भारी होना, मांसपेशियों और शरीर में दर्द होता है तो काेविड का खतरा है।

सभी मरीजों की जांच कराई जा रही है
^जिला अस्पताल में हर तरह के मरीजों की जांच से एक तो भीड़ नहीं हो रही है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुछ ऐसे मामले पहले भी सामने आ चुके हैं जिसमें मरीज को मिर्गी का दौरा पड़ा लेकिन जांच कराई तो पॉजिटिव निकला। इस तरह की विसंगतियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी मरीजों की जांच कराई जा रही है।
डॉ. हिमांशु शर्मा, सिविल सर्जन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें